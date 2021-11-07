Columnists: When the experience in cinema is already a chimera

At the time of writing this column, it will be two weeks since I was able to see for the first time The Green Knightby David Lowery. Since then, my mind has been permanently occupied (invaded, you could say) by the imposing score of Daniel Hart, by the unexpected revelation of gravity on Dev Patel’s face, by the impossible visions of giants with almost-extraterrestrial physiognomy. , for the narrative pirouettes of an author determined to establish himself as one of the great poets of the time within the cinematographic medium … For all the reasons that lead me to consider this free interpretation of the Arthurian myth as one of the best films of the year.

But this time I would like to take advantage of this space not so much to talk about the virtues of a film (no matter how much my body asks me), but rather to comment on what this, involuntarily, points out about the historical moment in which we meet. In Spain, which is where I live, The Green Knight is occupying a good part of the cinephile debate these days, within a criticism that is obviously divided between admirers and detractors … but whose sides coincide in lamenting the fact that said proposal does not is going to be discovered in a movie theater.

I must say that I was one of the lucky ones who had his first contact there, in addition to the unbeatable setting of the Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival, that contest in which, four years ago, I was also lucky to discover A Ghost Story, that precious existentialist tale in which Casey Affleck traveled the universe (and its corresponding oceans of time) wrapped in a perforated sheet. The Catalan event, which in the last days of its 54th edition already had 100% of the capacity of its rooms, hung the “complete” poster in the three screenings of El caballero verde, an unbeatable closing film.

In other words, in total we must have been just over 1,000 people who were able to enjoy in advance a film that, as I said, is already -legally- available in Spanish territory. What happens is that right now this can only be seen through Amazon Prime Video (N. de la R .: in Latin America it is not available on that streaming platform); that is, at home; In other words, far from that place that until not long ago was considered the best way to get in touch with a movie. Before, the life of these began to walk on the big screen and over time they consolidated (or vice versa, they vanished) depending on their behavior in the domestic market.

But Sitges, for example, gave us last year a very illustrative case of how far the cycle has been able to reverse in recent years. I mean Host, one of the horror cinema sensations of 2020; a ghost story that drank, mainly, from the claustrophobic circumstances provided by the confinement into which the coronavirus pandemic forced us. The fact is that this film, recorded bringing together the connected solitudes of its actresses, was consistently conceived to be consumed during that same confinement and, of course, there the online platforms were discovered as the natural habitat of the proposal.

Shudder, that digital catalog dedicated to genre cinema, was the cradle of the phenomenon and, even so, it seemed that until it faced the coming-out (or acid test?) Of a projection in a movie theater (the Prado cinema was the chosen setting, within the framework of the Seven Chances section, a sort of “Sitges Critics Week”), it did not quite acquire the status it deserved. Now the big screen would serve not so much as a framework to present a new myth of the constellation-cinema, but rather to confirm its brilliance. This happened, it should be remembered, in the same contest that three years ago (that is, in 2017) reserved a place for the Ok, by Bong Joon-ho, a Netflix production that had previously paraded in Cannes (what times were those) and that by the time the Sitges dates arrived, was already on record in practically all the countries (including Spain) where the giant of the VOD.

So why did you decide to invite a film that was already in the “public domain” at that time? Because the Sitges organization understood that it was not the same to live the experience at home than to do it in the company of hundreds of spectators dedicated to the cause (the Sitges parish always behaves like this). He also understood that a festival should also serve to defend a cinematographic experience that, unfortunately, and at least in its territory, is becoming infected with the conservatism that is also invited by times increasingly marked by uncertainty. Right now, the box office agrees only with the safest bets: those films “too big to fail.”

It is as if we were living the dark reversal of Christopher Nolan’s wet dream: the movie theaters as the exclusive playground for the most technically gifted productions. Colossal adaptations of texts by Frank Herbert, missions to save the world and to say goodbye to Daniel Craig in the James Bond tuxedo, and surely, divine epics by the Marvel factory. There the numbers add up; there the show can be experienced in all its splendor. Everyone else, apparently, has the Internet left; the endless domains of a VOD whose war unleashed between its main actors (each one more gluttonous) has provided gaps for productions that, in another context, would hardly have been able to reach an audience (whatever).

I think, for example, of how Netflix acquired the international distribution rights for a film so tortuous and “unpleasant” for the tastes of the general public such as The disciple, by the Indian Chaitanya Tamhane, one of the few really worthy proposals from the disastrous edition of the Venice Film Festival last year. It is surprising, indeed, to see lost in the middle of a catalog that, in general terms, is so contrary to the thesis defended by a film so slow, so arduous, so bitter … so out of place and out of the times in which it has had to exist.

But it is already known, the supply of these not-so-new film suppliers has to continue to grow, and that is why such “insignificant” titles (in terms of production budget and / or potential audience), that Netflix, Amazon, HBO (Max), Disney + or Apple TV + should not cost practically anything to make the gesture to have them. Because badly, its acquisition will add prestige to an offer that a line of programming has in the capricious search for this asset that, as you can see, covers the deficiencies of a billboard at low hours.

Because even in the pre-pandemic context, it would have been very strange (almost unthinkable) to see The Disciple having a commercial premiere on the big screen … as equally incredible, since the “apple” has been named, it would have been the Tom Hanks alliance. with Apple, which has already given us the war Greyhound: In the crosshairs of the enemyby Aaron Schneider and the science fiction of Finch, by Miguel Sapochnik, two proposals that, once again, until not long ago had everything to find their space in movie theaters. An Oscar-winning actor with impeccable charisma, a solvent technical workmanship, and, of course, a very hooky premise. But not even with these.

Neither Robert Pattinson nor Adam Sandler were enough for the Safdie brothers (a Good Time: Living on the Edge already Uncut Gems / Rough Diamonds I mean) it was not enough for them to reach our rooms either. Well, with David Lowery and his “green knight”, the same thing happens. It has the A24 quality seal behind it, it has such well-known (or now fashionable) faces such as Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Sean Harris, Joel Edgerton or Barry Keoghan … and, above all, it proposes a series of images (and sounds , and melodies) that cry out to be enjoyed on screens not large, but already directly gigantic.

But it could not be. Because beyond the festival oasis, the world is as it is; because models in cinema consumption have long been directing us towards the point where we are right now. “It’s what there is” is heard a lot these days in Barcelona and, yes, we have to regret, once again, the lost opportunity to enjoy, in supposedly optimal conditions, one of the best and most spectacular films of the year. But we also have to celebrate, for that of consolation, the possibility that we have been offered to see it in a loop. Over and over, non-stop. Because Lowery’s temporary filigree deserves it; because it is the spirit of our age.