Club León 3-0 Necaxa: Víctor Dávila puts La Fiera among the favorites of Liga MX

Fernando Navarro dressed in Montes, Víctor Dávila de Boselli and León for a moment remembered the best Ambriz painting, in a night that can promote the real fight for the ninth star in the shield of the Fiera.

With a triplet from the Andean Dávila, León thrashed Necaxa 3-0 and thus closed the regular phase of Apertura 2021 with 29 points, enough to secure third place and thus qualification for the Liguilla without going through the repechage.









Never better applied that of which the valuable thing is not how it starts, but how it ends. And is that the first game of the Fiera in the tournament was a resounding 0-4 fall in Pachuca. The last duel of this first phase, on the other hand, confirms the Lion as a serious candidate for the title, only behind América and Atlas in the table and waiting for a rival who will be known for two weeks, when the play-off ends.

They unleash the win over Necaxa

For now, Ariel Holan can work with the pressure in the drawer. The fans, some 12,000 at the Nou Camp, recognized the team that fell in love with them in recent tournaments and were finally able to celebrate at home, a pending task for the most solid defensive team in Mexican soccer.

Of course, the win on Saturday night must be analyzed together with the deficiencies of Necaxa, a team that timidly fought the midfield until Navarro wanted.

The ex-lateral came in as relief very soon due to Colombatto’s injury and assumed the role of point guard behind Dávila.

It was Fernando who left the Chilean a gift for 1-0, at ’21. Dávila culminated with an angled shot that gave him the confidence to finally assume the stellar role in the center of the attack, where no one had shone throughout the campaign.

Dávila finishes the reaction

After a furious necaxista reaction at the beginning of the second half and a couple of scares for the unbeatable Cota, Dávila made it 2-0 at ’51 and from then on everything was simple.

This time Dávila scored trumpeted past Mena, who incidentally also got an extraordinary note in the emerald afternoon-night.

The 3-0 was conceived in the escape of Omar Fernández on the left, with a precise and precious center that Dávila slapped to liquidate.

The final ovation, the applause for the Greens in the midfield and the Caminos de Guanajuato intoned by 12 thousand throats, serves only as a push for a Liguilla to which León will arrive grown. That will be another tournament, but for now, target León to fight anyone.