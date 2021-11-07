Normally I am satisfied with my commitment to readers on Thursdays, when I put an end to my ramblings and, after a not very scrupulous review for errors and omissions, I refer them to the virtual newsroom of The National; This week, however, I postponed it to the next day, due to a blackout due to the recurring failures of Corpoelec in the processes of generation, transmission and distribution of electrical energy – attributed, without embarrassment and without respect for the citizen, to phantom saboteurs. , or to very rare specimens of a fantastic zoology worthy of appearing in the Encyclopedia of things that never existed. But on Friday the International Clown Day was celebrated, a holiday established in honor of the Spanish Emilio Alberto Aragón Bermúdez, better known by the nickname Miliki, who was born on November 5, 1939 and formed the famous Gaby trio with his two brothers. , Fofó, and Miliki, creators and performers of the well-known song “Hello Don Pepito, hello Don José.” The commemoration ambitions «highlight the social impact of joke professionals, beyond their laughter, jokes and pranks, in community and humanitarian activities, especially in hospitals, shelters, prisons and refugee camps». For such commendable yearning, I tuned in to the clown party, at the risk of, instead of a grace, make a morisqueta.

Connoisseurs of the brave festival and its anecdote relate a vague and imprecise meeting, in a hotel in Madrid, between José Ortega y Gasset and a prominent bullfighter —Rafael Gómez, el Gallo, Rafael Guerra, Guerrita or Rafael Molina, Lagartijo, depending on the narrator -, who, puzzled by the nature of the profession of the philosopher of the self and its circumstances, would have exclaimed: «There are people pa ‘to!». Paraphrasing the undefined matador, we allow ourselves to affirm: There are pa’to clowns! And of all kinds. There are gentle ones in the silly way of Popy, the Ni Fu Ni Fa clowns or the burned-out Ronald McDonald, and frankly sinister as The joker (Joker), Batman’s arch enemy, played by César Romero, Jack Nicholson and Heath Ledger (perhaps the most famous clown in the world), or the terrifying Pennywise by Stephen King (Item, 1988); fictional or flesh and blood, many fear them. Coulorophobia is called that fear and there is profuse literature about it.

Is one of the clowns laughing or are they making fun of us? The subject provides for countless essays, lectures and seminars on the psychology of those who engage in the difficult art of making people laugh. We have seen children stick their tongues out at clowns pretending to be sad, a subtle way of arousing childish cruelty or sadism for unspeakable purposes. What if the clowns constituted a perfidious sect of felons conspired against humanity, such as the blind dissected with Luciferian lucidity by Fernando Vidal Olmos in his Report on the blind (About heroes and graves, Ernesto Sábato, 1961)? The question is not rhetorical or gratuitous apprehension; I associate them with a candid conversation between Scout Finch, her brother Jem and a friend of both, Dill, read in Kill a nightingale (To Kill a Mockingbird, Harper Lee, 1960): «When I’m older, I think I’ll be a clown, ”said Dill. Jem and I stopped short. “Yes sir, clown,” he repeated. In relation to people, there is nothing in the world that I can do except laugh; therefore, I will enter the circus and laugh myself crazy. “You take it backwards, Dill,” Jem warned. Clowns are sad men; it is the people who laugh at them. – Well, I’ll be a clown of a new kind. I’ll stand in the middle of the circle and laugh at people».

To file a file on the brotherhood or brotherhood of clowns – will there be an international clown company? – and dismantle their conspiratorial plans is a tempting task, but I would not know how to do it, since it demands the methodological rigor of a Sherlock Holmes, and not guesswork of a dilettante. Now, in the middle of the electoral hunting season, the circus abounds; and when there is a circus in the country, there are buffoons, acrobats, and Bolivarian baboons. These are hopeless: they are Chavistas and followers of Maduro; But, be careful! They participate in a semi-covered way in acts of the opposition or of the oppositions. Can not it be a different way. There is no bread for so many people. Neither apparently ideas. And Father Luis Ugalde is right when he writes, in defense of his intention to vote against all odds, as a protest and in favor of unity: «On 21 (November) two myopia will be defeated: that of the regime that with only the vote of 25% or 30% will try to hijack the 75% desire for change and perpetuate national destruction; and on the other, the outdated and selfish way of doing opposition politics without joining forces for national reconstruction. If the regime is so irresponsible that it does not leave, it must be fired and that is what the recall referendum is for».

Days ago, Roberto Picón, principal rector of the electoral casino, spoke about the misuse of State resources in the current campaign and, in addition, made a clear, very clear reminder: within two months (January 10, 2022) the revocation process of Nicolás Maduro’s mandate can be activated; However, and this is irrefutable proof of the vassalage of the Electoral Power to the Executive and its doggy obedience to the voice of the master, no spokesman of the (dis) institution came out in his defense against the insults of the rogue, through the “channel of all the Venezuelans, “calling him dog-washers – Colombianism incorporated into his extremely poor vocabulary, surely the product of his give and take with the narcoguerrilla – as if the revocation were not a constitutional prerogative. Abuse of power and embezzlement of use. No more no less.

To call Captain Onion a clown with the purpose of baldoning him, which Whiskers did with Bolsonaro days ago, would be to degrade and offend clowns; However, let us put these momentarily in parentheses, in order not to rain in the wet, and to be able to bluntly express our support for the need to transform the vote into a unitary instrument of protest, ignoring abstentionist cretinism and knowing the inevitability of the tricks devised by the strategists of the ruling party, in order to deceive or confuse the meager international observation. I do not spoil a dubious Shakespearean margarita, to vote or not to vote, because that is NOT the question! Thanks to the abstention, Chávez was installed in Miraflores until the call of the grim reaper, and a corny and cumbersome charter was approved for him. Through “militant abstention,” we hand over parliament, governorships, mayoralties, and legislative and municipal councils to the PSUV and its allies. In short, we ceded ALL power to the Reds. And there are those who insist on stumbling over the same stone! Voting is a privilege whose exercise would allow us to show the world the imbalances (and arbitrariness) that, in matters of money, infrastructure and arbitration, define the dictatorial mood of those who usurp the government. Suffrage is a moral obligation inherent in the social contract of any democratic republic. That Venezuela has ceased to be and was not for years? Agree; but this does not prevent, on the contrary, encourages, the citizen insurgency against despotism.

In the next two weeks and until the very 21N, the opposition mobilization – electoral campaign – should emphasize not so much the conquest of spaces without specific weight, as to prevent the federal ideal from being buried once and for all with a view to the implantation of a communal state, a formula whose antecedents have been disastrous, because it entails, in the name of an unnatural and unrealizable utopia, the dehumanization of the individual based on his total subordination to the leader. This is what is sought with a hypothetical empowerment of the people – “explosion of popular power” -, a demagogic offer behind which hides a nefarious mode of control and social domination, and the concentration of command in a corrupt, inept and ruthless leadership. . To that final blow to the republic and the rule of law, we should respond with a conscious outburst of the free regional power, voting for the candidates of the unit (the manito) in defense of decentralization. Maduro, Padrino, Cabello, the Rodríguez brothers and the etcetera of plugged in are betting on abstention: good reason to vote!

If the revelations of Pollo Carvajal are true, the trap always won: Chávez losing, he defeated Rosales and Capriles; However, despite its strength and invincibility, the regime has just struck out, because Karim Khan, prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, did not heed the siren songs of the Miraflores metro bus, and concluded the preliminary phase of the investigation on crimes against humanity and proceeded to open the formal investigation. When I learned of Nicolás’ slip, I had a kind of epiphany and I saw him as a puppet, perplexed and with the bat on his shoulder, staring into space from the dome of a circus without spectators while, in crescendo and without knowing where it came from, one could hear, in Luciano Pavarotti’s voice, a fragment of I dressed the Giubba (Put on your doublet), aria from the end of the first act the opera Pagliacci from Ruggiero Leoncavallo: You are ‘Pagliaccio! / Vesti la giubba / E la faccia infarina / People pay e rider vuole qua / E se Arlecchin / T’invola Colombina / Ridi, Pagliaccio, e ognun applaudirà! (You are a Clown! / He wears the doublet / And the face is in flour / People pay and laugh here / And if Harlequin /

/ La Colombina wishes you / Laugh, clown, and everyone will applaud!). The vision was fleeting. With your feet on the ground, wake up! I concluded that Leoncavallo and Pavarotti were a lot of nightgowns for Petra, and more suited to the mood of the victim was Tito Rodríguez singing Clown face / clown mouth / clown look / It was my end without carnival.

