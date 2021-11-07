Chris Pratt: Why has the Guardians of the Galaxy actor become the punching bag of people on the internet?

ANDhe fact that Chris Pratt plays Garfield in an animated movie is similar to the fact that Chris Pratt plays Mario in an animated movie: equally confusing, equally unimaginative, and both are about to happen, whether Twitter users like it or not. . Pratt’s participation in those two films, a remake of Garfield of Sony and a film of Super Mario Bros of Universal, has led to numerous jokes and memes, suggestions for a different casting, and collective signs of exhaustion. But to a greater extent it has provided further evidence that Pratt is one of the most prolific punching bags on the internet, despite being one of Hollywood’s most in-demand leading men. Arguably, it’s the Star-Lord paradox.

That role in the movies of Guardians of the Galaxy Marvel had Pratt transform his body from a common man to a muscular action hero. Suddenly he became a matinee idol. In terms of personality, Star-Lord was based on the personable charisma that Pratt radiated in the sitcom. Parks & Recreation, a series in which he regularly stood out from the rest. His expression of dizzying and almost childish emotion at certain moments would be immortalized in the reaction memes with which our older cousins ​​flooded Facebook. Today, however, the mention of Pratt’s name online seems to elicit weary sighs rather than a reaction of joy. It has become the symbol of the lack of good taste with whom it is allowed, and even recommended, to be a bad person; a kind of abs-ridden James Corden, or the complete opposite of Brendan Fraser, who everyone loves on the internet. Days after the announcement of his participation as Garfield, he was trending again, now due to a slightly flamboyant thank you he gave on Instagram to his wife (Arnold’s daughter and self-help book author Katherin Schwarzenegger) for loving him so much.

Conventional wisdom indicates that Pratt’s fall in the internet’s sights is due to his political stance, or the lack of one. Likewise, his participation in an evangelical-Christian church that in 2019 was designated as “anti-gay“By Elliot Page, to whom Pratt responded somewhat ambiguously by saying that” it opens its doors to absolutely everyone. ” The stars are said to use their voices for socio-political good, and someone like Pratt, who has said that he does not feel “represented by either side” and therefore avoids speaking politics in public, has violated a Hollywood code for staying out of it all. But it is also a theory that does not stand up to serious analysis. Many famous people who, in comparison, are adored by the Internet are also a bit reserved about their personal views on the world. Do you remember the last time Margot Robbie or Timothée Chalamet said something remotely specific about their political positions?

If incredibly popular movie stars can avoid sharing their opinions without causing such a stir, why has Pratt been singled out? Actually, this seems less about your personal life and more about what’s considered cool.

After Guardians of the Galaxy, Pratt became synonymous with the scum of Hollywood creativity. It is the face of the renewed franchise of Jurassic park, also considered an openly cynical initiative with the sole objective of generating money, based only on nostalgia and a decent CGI. He also starred in a remake of Magnificent Seven that was forgotten as soon as it stopped showing in theaters, and Garfield and Super Mario Bros represent two more animated initiatives in recent years, after the franchise of Lego movie, which was made just to exploit existing intellectual property. His biggest post-Marvel starring role in an original film, the sci-fi romance PassengersAlong with Jennifer Lawrence, he was also a morally reprehensible disaster in which he spends 90 minutes psychologically manipulating his beloved before trapping her into a life in which he will have no contact with absolutely anyone except himself, Chris Pratt. Overall, the lead actor’s career choices have been incredibly disappointing, considering he’s a star whose charisma burns on screen every time he takes part in a simple comedy.

Chris Pratt to star in “Super Mario” movie coming December 2022

As uncool as these movies was a rare turn-based round of defensive praise for Pratt in 2020 by his Marvel co-stars, all in response to a Twitter thread that decided Pratt was the “worst Chris” in Hollywood. The thread in question, which pitted Pratt against his namesakes Hemsworth, Evans and Pine, was nothing new to the internet, which seems to recycle the same flimsy “debates” on inconsequential issues every few weeks, but for some reason it gained popularity. . “If you have trouble with Chris, I have a novel idea: Delete your social media accounts, focus on your OWN character flaws, work on THEM, and then celebrate your humanity,” wrote Robert Downey Jr. “Chris Pratt is as good a man as it is possible to be, “added Mark Ruffalo. “Chris Pratt is the best guy in the world,” wrote the director of Guardians of the Galaxy, James Gunn.

Read more: Greta Thunberg joins Glasgow crowd to sing ‘You can shove the climate crisis up your butt’

Not taking into account that so many Marvel heavyweights did not jump to Brie Larson’s defense when the alt-right reviled her during 2019 for asking more black female journalists to interview her, nor did they verbalize much support for Scarlett Johansson when Disney attorneys labeled her as an elitist and money-crazed witch after she sued the corporation regarding the profits of Black widow This summer, this demonstration was prudish in every way. Especially considering that it was in response to some mild teasing on the internet.

But while Pratt, or any incredibly rich, powerful, and successful celebrity shouldn’t be off-limits to teasing or light criticism, it’s always worth wondering why some seem to attract such comments more than others. After all, Pratt himself doesn’t seem like a bad person, just a very religious movie star, a little bland, and with a very strong attachment to appearing in terrible movies. He doesn’t deserve more praise than the others, but he doesn’t deserve more boos either. So when he’s announced as the lead in, I don’t know, a movie version of Hungry Hungry Hippos or something just as unfortunate, don’t shoot that mocking tweet. But not because it is unfair, just because it is somewhat tedious.