Chris Pratt reveals what the relationship between Star-Lord and Thor will be like

The movie Thor: Love and Thunder will once again show how Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth’s Star-Lord and Thor interact.

Without a doubt one of the funniest parts of Avengers: Infinity War (2018) is when Thor (Chris Hemsworth) meets the Guardians of the Galaxy. What Star-lord (Chris Pratt) is jealous of the admiration that the God of Thunder arouses and tries to imitate him, leaving unforgettable moments.

At the end of Avengers: Endgame (2019) we verify that Thor gets on the ship of the Guardians of the Galaxy, that’s why the movie Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) will link with that moment and we will be able to see again that interpretive battle between Chris pratt and Chris Hemsworth. Something that they have promised will be great.

The actor Chris pratt he is currently promoting his new movie The war of tomorrow which will premiere in Amazon Video. In a recent interview he wanted to talk about the movie Thor: Love and Thunder and the relationship between Star-lord and Thor.

“That was definitely something we found while we were making Avengers: Infinity War and people seemed to like it. So Taika had a vision for that and I think people are really going to like what we did. Actor Chris Pratt joked. “I think people are really going to like that. And it follows the same line, the same kind of rivalry between the two.

The two characters may not get along, but the actors have a great personal relationship.

“Chris Hemsworth is great, he’s so good.” Chris Pratt commented enthusiastically. “People will be truly amazed when they see what he has brought, what he and Taika have brought for Thor 4. It’s the next level. Chris Hemsworth took it to another level. So I was in awe of her presence. He is a man-god in real life. It was great to be there with him.

The movie Thor: Love and Thunder will premiere on May 6, 2022, while we wait we can see the scene of Chris pratt and Chris Hemsworth on Avengers: Infinity War as many times as we want in Disney Plus.