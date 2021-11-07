Chris Pratt infuriated the internet for thanking “the healthy daughter” that his wife gave him (note by Fernanda Ávila in OEM-Informex)





The actor’s gratitude was not well received by the public, who now even ask to cancel the projects in which he participates

Fernanda Avila | OEM-Informex

Chris Patt is in the eye of the hurricane after the actor wrote a message on his social networks addressed to his wife, but what was it that the actor published that angered Internet users? Here the details.

The actor posted a message that was intended to show his love and affection for his wife, however, his words were what triggered the anger of the readers.

Through his Instagram account, the protagonist of Guardians of the Galaxy thanked his partner for the incredible life but above all, the healthy daughter he had given her, which was not well received by the public.

“Look how he looks at me! I mean. Find someone to look at you like this !! You know!? We met at church. She has given me an amazing life, a beautiful and healthy daughter, she chews so hard that sometimes I wear headphones, but that’s love! She helps me with everything. My biggest treasure”.

Upon publication, fans of actress Anna Faris, the actor’s ex-partner, were who they criticized Patt for his callousness and they even asked to cancel the projects in which the artist participates.

The anger was due to the fact that Anna Faris had a son with Chris, who since birth has had several health problems.

The baby named Jack was born weighing less than 2 kilograms stemming from a premature delivery, which caused a severe brain hemorrhage.

This hemorrhage affected his legs and his vision, for which his followers argued that they were disrespectful to what the artist implied in his message when speaking of the “health” of his other daughter.

The annoyance was such that the name Chris Patt became a trend on Twitter, however, so far neither the actor nor his wife Katherine have responded to the comments of his detractors.

