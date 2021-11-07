Chris Evans would be named the most handsome man of 2021

Chris Evans not only can he boast of being the one and only unforgettable ‘Captain America’ from Marvel, who has already completed his cycle in what was phase 1 of this franchise, will now be recognized by another title that will surely make him very proud.

This is the title of the Sexiest man of 2021 according to People, recognition that apparently was going to be awarded in 2020, but that due to various factors was given to Michael B. Jordan.

And, although his appointment is not official, according to the portal Page Six, the beautiful blonde with one of the best bodies in the industry would be the most likely to reach this particular but coveted category where names of other handsome men such as Jensen Ackles, Caeleb Dressel, Justin Hartley, among others.

If the news was confirmed, Chris would join the title that his Marvel colleagues already obtained Idris Elba, Chris Hemsworth and Ryan Reynolds.

It is worth mentioning that Chris is still linked to Disney as his participation in the voice of Buzz lightyear on the tape that prepares Pixar Studios.

