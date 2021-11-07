Chris Evans will get a new title and it has nothing to do with Marvel

The private life of Chris Evans it is a mystery, there is no longer anyone who doubts it. However, his career is public knowledge and one of his most memorable roles will always be that of Marvel’s Captain America. The actor said goodbye to this character in 2019 with Avengers: endgame, but the illusion of the fans is to see him again with his suit, at least once, it does not stop.

Still, for Chris Evans the superhero era seems to be behind us. It is that, as the years pass after his departure from the MCU, he began to focus on new projects. In fact, it was recently known that he will be the one who will give voice to Buzz lightyear for the new Pixar Studios movie. But, in what is released, there is new news that arrives for him.

For years Chris Evans He was considered one of the sexiest men in the world although never officially. But now, this would be fulfilled since, according to Page Six, Magazine People will choose him as “The sexiest man alive”To close its 2021 edition. This position, for now, is held by Michael B. Jordan who was chosen for the 2020 edition.

Anyway, it should be noted that for now People has not confirmed this distinction, but they did conduct a poll in which Evans’ name is taking all the votes. What’s more, the fans crowned him, too, as the sexiest of Marvel Studios, thus giving the portal one more means to choose him as the deserving of the greatest title they deliver.

And, in the event of becoming, officially, the sexiest man alive of 2021, Chris Evans would share the same experience that some of his colleagues from the MCU already had. Among those already crowned are Chris Hemsworth, Ryan Reynolds, Idris Elba, Michael B. Jordan and Hugh Jackman.