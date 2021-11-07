Checo Pérez seeks to be the first Mexican rider on the podium

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

Grand Prix of Mexico City, 18th date of the season of F1. From pole the Mercedes from Valtteri Bottas. In second position Lewis hamilton and then the two Red Bull: Max verstappen and Czech Pérez, in that order.

There will be 71 spins per Autodromo de los Hermanos Rodríguez of 4,304 kilometers to complete a distance of 305,354 kilometers.

The Mexican GP It has been held since 2015 -in its third stage in F1-. It has been won by Nico Rosberg, Lewis Hamilton twice and another two for Max Verstappen. Three victories for Mercedes and two for Red Bull. The 2020 edition was canceled due to the pandemic by COVID-19.

Live times and positions

SNATCH:

Max Verstappen takes the lead at Turn 1; Hamilton stayed in second and Checo Pérez had to take evasive measures after Valtteri Bottas got lost.

Verstappn Hamilton Perez

Information in process …