Checo Pérez seeks to be the first Mexican rider on the podium

Grand Prix of Mexico City, 18th date of the season of F1. From pole the Mercedes from Valtteri Bottas. In second position Lewis hamilton and then the two Red Bull: Max verstappen and Czech Pérez, in that order.
There will be 71 spins per Autodromo de los Hermanos Rodríguez of 4,304 kilometers to complete a distance of 305,354 kilometers.
The Mexican GP It has been held since 2015 -in its third stage in F1-. It has been won by Nico Rosberg, Lewis Hamilton twice and another two for Max Verstappen. Three victories for Mercedes and two for Red Bull. The 2020 edition was canceled due to the pandemic by COVID-19.
Live times and positions
Sunday’s starting order 👀#MexicoGP 🇲🇽 # F1 pic.twitter.com/gzfk21NdUa
– Formula 1 (@ F1) November 6, 2021
Here’s how the weather is looking for today ☀️#MexicoGP 🇲🇽 # F1 pic.twitter.com/iCh5UZI2Nx
– Formula 1 (@ F1) November 7, 2021
What will be the quickest way to the finish line? 🏁🔮 #MexicanGP 🇲🇽 # F1 # Fit4F1 #Formula 1 #Pirelli pic.twitter.com/KHLC0MYA5y
– Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) November 7, 2021
SNATCH:
Max Verstappen takes the lead at Turn 1; Hamilton stayed in second and Checo Pérez had to take evasive measures after Valtteri Bottas got lost.
-
Verstappn
-
Hamilton
-
Perez
Information in process …
.