Checo Pérez had an epic welcome at the Mexican GP

A reception you will never forget. With the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack dressed in green, white and red in the stadium area to simulate the National flag and the thunderous cry of “Czech, Czech”, Sergio perez assured that in Mexico every year they exceed your expectations.

The parade of the pilots prior to the Grand Prix of Mexico City obviously had as a star the Guadalajara from Red Bull Racing, who appreciated the surprise of The Green Band in his reception and promised that, if there is a good result, he will celebrate with everyone present because the country deserves it.

“It is incredible how people make me feel every year, they always exceed my expectations, it is those moments that as an athlete and person you keep it forever. I thank you for your support and love, I know that you will give me that extra push this day to go for something great.. If there is a good result today I will celebrate it with all these people, “said Checo.

“It is important that they also support all the pilots, they deserve it and with that we will continue to show that we are the best fans in the world by far,” he added, referring to some boos to Lewis hamilton during the weekend.

‘Mexico has suffered a lot, it deserves F1’

The coronavirus pandemic made Mexico one of the countries with the most deaths in the world, which is why in 2020 there was no Grand Prix. Now that the light seems to appear at the end of the tunnel, Checo Pérez assured that the country deserves to enjoy the maximum sporting events after so much suffering and mourning.

“The wait is finally over after two years in which a lot has happened in my career and in my country. I am excited to return because Mexico deserves this race after suffering so much in the times of the covid“, he pointed.

What time does the Mexican Grand Prix start?

Everything is ready in the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack so that the GP of Mexico City starts at 1:00 p.m., with Sergio perez starting in fourth position behind his teammate, Max verstappen, which is third, and of the two men of Mercedes, Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton.