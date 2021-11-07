Checo Pérez, first Mexican to lead the Mexican Grand Prix

The pilot from Guadalajara enjoyed the first place of the race taking advantage of the arrests of Verstappen and Hamilton

Czech Pérez became the first Mexican driver to lead the Grand Prix of Mexico. For the first time in the history of the competition, a national pilot obtained the first position in the race, and that is Czech He did it from lap 34.

Checo Pérez, on a lap at the Mexican GP. Imago 7

Although Pérez stayed in third position from the first lap, the pilot from Guadalajara took the lead of the Mexican GP when his Red Bull Racing teammate entered the pits, and that is because Max Verstappen, who was leading, changed the tires for the closing of the race.

2 Related

It was at that moment when Czech he became a leader by taking advantage of the advantage he had with Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes. Then, the Mexican public applauded him and chanted his name as a sign of support and the historical fact.

Perez led from lap 34 to 41 in one of the most exciting events of the 2021 edition of the Mexican GP, since in all the history of the race, no national pilot had been like leader in the race.

Until this edition, the best position of Czech Pérez at Mexican GP They were two seventh places, the same ones he did in the 2019 and 2017 editions, when he was then in the Force India team.

The Walt Disney Company’s New General Entertainment and Sports Streaming Service for Adults Launches with a Preferential Annual Subscription Cost; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

Meanwhile, the best place for a Mexican in said race was for Pedro Rodriguez, because the one of Mexico City he achieved a fourth place in the 1968 edition, when he was racing for the BRM team.

On that occasion, Rodríguez was only behind Graham Hill, of Lotus-Ford; Bruce McLaren, of McLaren-Ford, and Jackie Oliver, who was part of Lotus-Ford.

Similarly, Red Bull Racing has had good results in the Mexican GP, since he won it twice, coincidentally, with Max Verstappen as the leading rider, as the Dutchman prevailed in 2017 and 2018.