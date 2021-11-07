Checo Pérez did it, he got on the podium

MEXICO CITY. – Sergio Pérez turned the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez into a madhouse by getting on the podium of the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix, a race won by Max Verstappen, followed by Lewis Hamilton.

In front of 372,000 fans, Checo achieved a feat that also combined in numbers for Red Bull to retake the Constructors lead, tied for points with Mercedes, but with more victories.

It was the first podium for a Mexican rider on his land. The best had been Pedro Rodríguez’s fourth place in 1968 in his BRM.

“It’s time for a tequila!” Perez shouted on the radio when he crossed the finish line, after an epic duel with Hamilton

THAT WAS THE RACE

The Dutchman jumped from third to first at the start and dominated the entire GP with his Red Bull. Lewis Hamilton held off Checo Pérez's attack and finished second.

The start was a tidal wave, from which Checo Pérez came out intact, but where Bottas was surprised on the left by Max Verstappen who even won the braking when they reached the end of the straight together Max, Valtteri and Hamilton, in that order.

But the disorder was put by Daniel Ricciardo, who started very well on the inside, even, but came very late to the first corner and caused a contact that spun the pole position holder who had already been woke up early by Verstapppen.

Perez had to cut through the grass at turn two and rejoined while returning the position to the two leaders of the series. Thus the leaders were Verstappen, Hamilton and Pérez.

The funnel caused by the Mercedes pointing in the opposite direction brought more chaos in the rear of the caravan, where Esteban Ocon had nowhere to go and collided with Yuki Tusunoda and Mick Schumacher, who had to leave.

The Red Bull Dutchman complained about the Finn's attitude when they crossed paths on the track. Mercedes' was lagging behind.

As a penance, Ricciardo had to pit stop to adjust after the bunt with Bottas, who dropped to 17th.

Checo began to open space between himself and Pierre Gasly, who was running in fourth place and by lap 13 it was already 5.5 seconds apart.

At that point in the race, Checo Pérez was closing the gap with Hamilton to 2.2 seconds, although he said on the radio that he had to make a balance adjustment.

“I can’t get away from him,” Hamilton said on the radio, complaining about his tires before, but by the next lap he had already recovered half a second. Classic call from Lewis, who when he says that something is wrong, results with a great return, in the style of the fable of Peter and the Wolf.

Meanwhile, Verstappen set a relentless pace that on lap 24 was already 8.5 seconds over Hamilton, now more concerned about Pérez than fighting for the lead.

On lap 30, Checo reduced the gap to 1.7 seconds with Hamilton who pitted with a 2.4 second stop. The Englishman rejoined in fifth place on hard tires and even put the fastest lap on 32.

In the 33rd, Verstappen pitted hard on a 2.2-second stoppage. With which Pérez momentarily led the Grand Prix and the screams were heard more than the engines at the Autodromo. First time in history that a Mexican led in a Mexican GP.

For lap 40, Pérez was still on the medium tires with which he started and his advantage over Verstappen and Hamilton was reduced, so he was called to the pits, where it took 2.3 seconds. They put on some hard tires and he rejoined in third place 9.7 seconds behind Hamilton.

Who suffered in the pits on a fateful day was Bottas, who seemed to have kept the nut that was stuck in the past, because it took 11.7 seconds, an eternity in the pits.

On lap 43, Pérez set the fastest so far with 1: 191.659 and 19.337 seconds ahead of Gasly

Pérez’s pursuit of Hamilton had a balance of 6.1 seconds on lap 50 of 71, which augured a pace to catch up with the Englishman with a pace per lap, a second faster than him.

Max Verstappen with clean air and zero pressure, set the best lap in the 53rd, but the attention of the 372 thousand spectators was that Checo had already cut to 4.8 seconds. According to the calculations of his pit, he could reach it in the last turn, but this happened in 61 where he got into the DRS zone of the Briton.

Ten laps to beat the 7-time world champion in front of a madhouse. In 6, he showed him the car for the first time, but Hamilton is part of the royalty of F1, he was not going to let himself pass, not without a fight.

A fratricidal duel ensued between the Ferraris when Carlos Sainz passed Charles Leclerc on lap 58.

Hamilton is a magician who takes tenths out of cars when they don’t have them and at that moment he showed it. In addition, they found the lapped Alonso and Russell, who complicated, unintentionally, and benefited Hamilton so that the Mercedes recovered to get within two seconds.

Three laps from the end, Checo got back to 1.5 seconds, which made nails a staple food.

On the last lap, Checo came within a second, but it was no longer enough.