Checo Pérez congratulates Canelo Álvarez on his victory against Caleb Plant

Checo congratulated Canelo after the Mexican boxer conquered the belt that he lacked in the super middleweight; All F1 is on Star +, subscribe here

The Mexican pilot of Red bull racing, Czech Pérez congratulated Canelo Alvarez after becoming the first overall Super Middleweight champion after knocking out Caleb Plant in 11 rounds.

Through your account Twitter Czech Pérez highlighted the achievement of the Mexican boxer and his entire team after winning the belts of the World Association, World Council, World Organization and International Boxing Federation.

Checo Pérez and Canelo Álvarez in the 2019 edition of the Mexican GP. @DSORacing

“Congratulations!!!!! Thank you for raising our entire country! They deserve all the success @Canelo @CANELOTEAM ”, expressed Checo Pérez on his social networks.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

The pilot from Guadalajara highlighted the achievement obtained by the Mexican boxer, after making history in the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, by giving one more belt to the Mexican fans in front of 16,586 spectators.

After the tweet for him Canelo Alvarez, the Mexican fans sent their messages of support for the Mexican driver, mostly emphasizing that the boxer had already managed to put the name of Mexico on top, so this Sunday it will be Perez’s turn.

This is not the first time that Czech Pérez and Canelo Alvarez Tokens of support are provided, since on March 17 of this year, the Guadalajara fighter sent a message through Twitter to the Mexican pilot, who responded minutes later.

Checo Pérez will start the Mexico City Grand Prix from fourth place, the 18th round of the F1 season. From the pole the pilot of Mercedes valtteri bottas followed by his partner Lewis hamilton and Max verstappen from the third drawer.

There will be 71 spins per Autodromo de los Hermanos Rodríguez of 4,304 kilometers to complete a distance of 305,354 kilometers.