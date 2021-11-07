changes to the security code by mistake

Many users are seeing a notice that “The security code changed” in his WhatsApp, which appears in the conversation window of each and every one of your contacts. This is an error associated with the new WhatsApp multi-device mode.

WhatsApp Web was recently updated to use it without a mobile, a new system that allows you to use WhatsApp on up to 4 devices at the same time even if the main phone is off or offline.

How to take full screen captures on WhatsApp Web

Well, the change in security code is due to the new multi-device mode, WhatsApp has confirmed that when activating it, certain aspects are modified on the servers, and as a result this notice appears.

In any case, in the future the message will stop going out to those who use the multi-device mode, the company considers that this notification is in error, because it confuses users. That is, soon those who start using the new mode will not see a warning of this type in the chats:

“The security code of [Nombre Contacto] change. Touch for more information “

We have already explained what “The security code changed” means in WhatsApp, associated with the encryption of WhatsApp, and it allows us to verify that conversations with other users are 100% confidential.

Normally, the security code changes when reinstalling WhatsApp, for example, when switching to another mobile. Some users, surprised to see the message for no apparent reason, feared that someone could hack into their WhatsApp account.

Right now, the security code changes when adding a device if we use the new multi-device mode. That is, if we link a computer through WhatsApp Web to the Windows and Mac account or application, something that did not happen with the previous system.

Looking to the future We will only receive the warning when changing the main mobile, something that is much more logical. In any case, it is always possible to delete the message “The security code changed” from WhatsApp if we do not want it to notify us every time our contacts change mobile or reinstall WhatsApp.

Remember that it is possible to know if we have WhatsApp Web open on another device, and this tool has not changed, in case we are concerned that our session is open on another computer without permission.

Of course, Security code change notices when linking WhatsApp to new devices are a problem, as it is not explained correctly what has happened. We hope that the app will start disabling them soon as promised, to avoid confusion and concern for users.

How to adjust profile photos on WhatsApp