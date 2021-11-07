Celebrities without bachelor’s degrees vs celebrities with various degrees

By
Sonia Gupta
-
0
59

I literally found out today that Jake Gyllenhaal dropped out of Columbia University.

1.

Brad Pitt studied journalism at the University of Missouri but dropped out TWO WEEKS before graduating.

Brad explained: “It was time to graduate and all my friends were already entering the world of work but I realized that I was not ready for that yet. I packed my bags. I did not graduate – it was two weeks away – and I moved. to the Angels”.

He decided not to finish the two weeks because: “I just felt like it was over, that I was no longer interested. I knew what I wanted to achieve. It had a purpose. I have always loved those epiphany moments where you find your next goal.”

2.

Shaquille O’Neal graduated from the University of Louisiana with a BA in general studies, a master’s degree from the University of Phoenix, and a doctorate in education from Barry University.

Shaq originally dropped out of the University of Louisiana to play in the NBA, but said he came back because: “First, I promised my parents that I would. Second, I wanted to continue studying. And third, I wanted to. challenge myself. “

3.

Mila Kunis briefly attended UCLA, switched to Loyola Marymount University, and then dropped out.

Mila was already acting and dubbing in That ’70s Show and Family guy during his time at the university. He said, “I went to college because I felt like I had to. I graduated from a public high school and did everything I was supposed to do.”

And he added: “I did not fail. I let her. I did not fail. The truth is that I was a very good student. The problem is that I did not know what I wanted to study. What was I going to do? I took a class on Zionist theory, I took classes that me They seemed interesting but they weren’t aimed at getting a particular degree, so I got it and talked to my parents and said, ‘I love what I do and I want to dedicate myself to that.’ They said, ‘Oh, then why don’t you drop out of school? ‘”

Four.

Ken Jeong graduated from Duke University and earned his medical doctorate from UNC School of Medicine.

Ken practiced medicine for several years while doing stand-up in comedy clubs during their spare time. After his role in Knocked Up, He was able to dedicate himself to entertainment full time.

5.

Kristen Bell studied musical theater at New York University’s Tisch College of Fine Arts, but dropped out with just a few credits short of taking a role in the Broadway musical version of Tom Sawyer’s adventures.

Sonia Recchia / Getty Images

7.

Jessica Biel was enrolled for two years at Tufts University in Massachusetts, but dropped out to accept a role in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003).

She said she wishes she hadn’t dropped out of college. “I wish I had the time that all my friends had. I wish I had lived in the horrible, disgusting building that they all lived in. If I could turn back the time, I would stay to finish it.”

8.

Spike Lee has a BA in Social Communication from Morehouse and an MA in Film from NYU Tisch.

He is currently an artistic director and professor at New York University.

9.

Tom Hanks studied theater at Chabot College for two years, transferring to California State University, Sacramento, before leaving to intern at the Great Lakes Theater Festival.

10.

Eva Longoria graduated in kinesiology from Texas A&M University-Kingsville and earned a master’s degree in Chicano Studies from California State University, Northridge.

eleven.

Madonna received a scholarship at the University of Michigan and studied there for two years, but left to live in New York, seeking to focus on her musical career.

12.

Mayim Bialik has a BA and PhD in neuroscience from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Mayim married and had her first child while studying for graduate school. She claims that her career helped her play Amy, a neuroscientist, in The Big Bang Theory.

13.

Jake Gyllenhaal went to Columbia for nearly two years to study Eastern religions and philosophy, then gave up to focus on acting.

His sister, Maggie, was in her senior year at Columbia when he started, and she did finish high school. His mom also graduated from Columbia. Jake has said that he wants to go back to school and get his degree.

fifteen.

John Mayer was enrolled in the Berklee School of Music, dropped out after two semesters, moved to Atlanta, and created a band called LoFi Masters along with his friend Clay Cook.

16.

Rebel Wilson attended the University of New South Wales and graduated with a BA in theater and acting studies, as well as a BA in Law.

Rebel said she decided not to become a politician or a lawyer when she developed malaria and hallucinated she was winning an Oscar.

17.

Lady Gaga was admitted to Collaborative Art Projects 21, a music school at NYU Tisch. He left in his sophomore year to pursue his music career.

18.

David Duchovny graduated from Princeton University with a BA in English Literature and an MA in English Literature from Yale.

David started his Ph.D., but did not finish it.

19.

Ashton Kutcher studied biochemical engineering at the University of Iowa. At the time, she was approached by a talent scout in a bar, Ashton won the “Fresh Faces of Iowa” modeling contest and eventually dropped out of school and moved to Los Angeles to engage in acting.

twenty.

Lupita Nyong’o graduated from Hampshire College with a BA in film and theater studies and an MA in acting from the Yale School of Theater.

twenty-one.

Alicia Keys obtained a scholarship to study at Columbia, but left after a month to dedicate herself 100% to music.

22.

And Angela Basset graduated from Yale with an African American Studies degree and an MA from the Yale School of Drama.

Do you know other celebrities who have dropped out of college or who have multiple degrees? Let us know in the comments!

This post was translated from English.

