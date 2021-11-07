Celebrities without bachelor’s degrees vs celebrities with various degrees

Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images



Mila was already acting and dubbing in That ’70s Show and Family guy during his time at the university. He said, “I went to college because I felt like I had to. I graduated from a public high school and did everything I was supposed to do.”

And he added: “I did not fail. I let her. I did not fail. The truth is that I was a very good student. The problem is that I did not know what I wanted to study. What was I going to do? I took a class on Zionist theory, I took classes that me They seemed interesting but they weren’t aimed at getting a particular degree, so I got it and talked to my parents and said, ‘I love what I do and I want to dedicate myself to that.’ They said, ‘Oh, then why don’t you drop out of school? ‘”