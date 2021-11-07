Celebrities without bachelor’s degrees vs celebrities with various degrees

I literally found out today that Jake Gyllenhaal dropped out of Columbia University.
1.
Brad Pitt studied journalism at the University of Missouri but dropped out TWO WEEKS before graduating.
2.
Shaquille O’Neal graduated from the University of Louisiana with a BA in general studies, a master’s degree from the University of Phoenix, and a doctorate in education from Barry University.
3.
Mila Kunis briefly attended UCLA, switched to Loyola Marymount University, and then dropped out.
Four.
Ken Jeong graduated from Duke University and earned his medical doctorate from UNC School of Medicine.
5.
Kristen Bell studied musical theater at New York University’s Tisch College of Fine Arts, but dropped out with just a few credits short of taking a role in the Broadway musical version of Tom Sawyer’s adventures.
7.
Jessica Biel was enrolled for two years at Tufts University in Massachusetts, but dropped out to accept a role in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003).
8.
Spike Lee has a BA in Social Communication from Morehouse and an MA in Film from NYU Tisch.
9.
Tom Hanks studied theater at Chabot College for two years, transferring to California State University, Sacramento, before leaving to intern at the Great Lakes Theater Festival.
10.
Eva Longoria graduated in kinesiology from Texas A&M University-Kingsville and earned a master’s degree in Chicano Studies from California State University, Northridge.
eleven.
Madonna received a scholarship at the University of Michigan and studied there for two years, but left to live in New York, seeking to focus on her musical career.
12.
Mayim Bialik has a BA and PhD in neuroscience from the University of California, Los Angeles.
13.
Jake Gyllenhaal went to Columbia for nearly two years to study Eastern religions and philosophy, then gave up to focus on acting.
fifteen.
John Mayer was enrolled in the Berklee School of Music, dropped out after two semesters, moved to Atlanta, and created a band called LoFi Masters along with his friend Clay Cook.
16.
Rebel Wilson attended the University of New South Wales and graduated with a BA in theater and acting studies, as well as a BA in Law.
17.
Lady Gaga was admitted to Collaborative Art Projects 21, a music school at NYU Tisch. He left in his sophomore year to pursue his music career.
18.
David Duchovny graduated from Princeton University with a BA in English Literature and an MA in English Literature from Yale.
19.
Ashton Kutcher studied biochemical engineering at the University of Iowa. At the time, she was approached by a talent scout in a bar, Ashton won the “Fresh Faces of Iowa” modeling contest and eventually dropped out of school and moved to Los Angeles to engage in acting.
twenty.
Lupita Nyong’o graduated from Hampshire College with a BA in film and theater studies and an MA in acting from the Yale School of Theater.
twenty-one.
Alicia Keys obtained a scholarship to study at Columbia, but left after a month to dedicate herself 100% to music.
22.
And Angela Basset graduated from Yale with an African American Studies degree and an MA from the Yale School of Drama.
