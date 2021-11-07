Cardi B refuses to talk politics for this reason Was she threatened?

A Twitter user directly asked Cardi B about why stopped using said platform to talk about politics. “@Iamcardib used to talk about politics and political issues! What happened to that?” Was the question of a fan made last Thursday.

Remember that the rapper has been criticized by politicians and conservative commentators of the Republic because he has never had any qualms about retracting his comments.

The rapper claims to be tired of harassment from some politicians.

Faced with this questioning, the interpreter of ‘Up’ replied: “I was tired of being intimidated by Republicans and also of being beaten by the same people I defended.”

‘WAP’ “made Republicans cry”

The 29-year-old artist, who recently became a judge and married two women on his internet show, received a lot of criticism when he released the song ‘WAP’, a sexually explicit collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion.

Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, the rapper’s real name, aptly described the song as “The one that made the Republicans cry on Fox NewsThis in reference to the time Ben Shapiro read the awkwardly censored lyrics on his own show shortly after the single was released in August 2020. As well as sarcastically analyzing the role song plays in the feminist movement.

Cardi B harassed by Trump supporters

Long ago, supporters of Donald Trump exposed the rapper’s address.

According to information circulating on the Internet, the same as The Truth News bring for you, the rapper was not only “Intimidated by Republicans“, but also was harassed by Trump supporters. She spoke on the subject during an Instagram Live video.

“They are degrading me. They are making fun of me. I ignore them. I don’t give a damn … The shit got so intense when a Trump supporter published my address and encouraged people to hurt my house, to set it on fire, “he concluded. Cardi B, who has just presented her second baby with a cute photo from the hospital

Follow us on Google News, Facebook and Twitter to stay informed with today’s news!

Photographs: Social Networks