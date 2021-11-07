Cardi B is excited to see Robert Pattinson: “I feel like a teenager” eint | Shows

The Grammy winner, Cardi B, lived a teenage dream. On Friday, November 5, he was extremely happy on his official Twitter profile. The rapper first met Robert Pattison, who played Edward Cullen in the Twilight saga.

The meeting took place on the afternoon of Thursday, November 4, during a gala. Both celebrities attended the event in honor of the editor-in-chief of the British version of Vogue magazine, Edward Enninful. The exclusive meeting took place at the UTA artist space art gallery in Beverly Hills, California. Among the guests were also Katy Perry, Cindy Crawford, Karia Gerber, Serena Williams. Salma Hayek, and other stars.

Cardi B meets the new Batman: Robert Pattinson

For Cardi B, the best moment of the night was meet his youth idol: Robert Pattinson. British actor catapulted to fame for bringing the vampire to life Edward Cullen. This year he became a superhero by starring in the next Batman installment.

The rapper captured the moment with her phone and did not hesitate to share it with her followers. “Look who I met the other day! I feel like a teenager! “ he wrote on Twitter. In the publication he attached a funny video with Robert Pattinson smiling at the camera.

Cardi B’s Twitter screenshot

“Look at my friend, guys” , Cardi is heard saying in the video. Then Robert Pattinson appeared in the frame, who smiled at the camera while the rapper screamed with excitement. The 35-year-old actor also playfully stuck his tongue out at her.

Cardi B is a mother again

The 29-year-old singer and her partner, Offset, welcomed their second child in early September 2021. The couple released a statement expressing their happiness.

The musicians are already parents to little Kulture, who was born in 2018. The new baby’s name remains unknown.

“We are very happy to finally meet our son. His family and friends already love him very much and we are eager to introduce him to his other siblings. “