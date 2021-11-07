Canelo’s crown and other memes from the fight against Caleb Plant

The keys for Canelo to achieve glory 1:11

(CNN Spanish) – Did! Saul “Canelo” Álvarez delivered in his unification bout against Caleb Plant, whom he knocked down in episode 11 of Saturday’s historic fight in Las Vegas.

In addition to the great display of the Mexican, the tweeters did not miss multiple details before, during and after the fight, such as the crown with which Canelo celebrated his triumph.

These are some of the best memes of the night.

As Canelo was not going to win, if he has the blessing of LuisMi pic.twitter.com/fCFVmkM7ZQ – Wero 🇲🇽 (@Wereverwero) November 7, 2021

Here is the analysis of the great Julio César Chávez from the Second Round.#CaneloPlant

Canelo pic.twitter.com/ENGlFmU6G8 – 𝕬𝖓𝖉𝖔𝖓𝖎 𝕲𝖔𝖉𝖎𝖓𝖊𝖟 🚀 (@AndoniCamargo) November 7, 2021

In the UFC they were more pending in boxing with the Canelo fight than the one that was taking place 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/NKCcZcfAip – DIEGOL 🥊 (@ Diegolvm5) November 7, 2021

Canelo thinking “there is no again, I disappointed Fairelson” “there is no 😓😓😓 pic.twitter.com/BVRtvzUe3n – so and so (@magglioytiago) November 7, 2021