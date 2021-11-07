Canelo’s crown and other memes from the fight against Caleb Plant

(CNN Spanish) – Did! Saul “Canelo” Álvarez delivered in his unification bout against Caleb Plant, whom he knocked down in episode 11 of Saturday’s historic fight in Las Vegas.
In addition to the great display of the Mexican, the tweeters did not miss multiple details before, during and after the fight, such as the crown with which Canelo celebrated his triumph.
These are some of the best memes of the night.
The Simpsons did it again #CaneloPlant #Cinnamon pic.twitter.com/QOVemoKqXP
– 𝕬𝖓𝖉𝖔𝖓𝖎 𝕲𝖔𝖉𝖎𝖓𝖊𝖟 🚀 (@AndoniCamargo) November 7, 2021
As Canelo was not going to win, if he has the blessing of LuisMi pic.twitter.com/fCFVmkM7ZQ
– Wero 🇲🇽 (@Wereverwero) November 7, 2021
I love you so much Canelo #CaneloPlant pic.twitter.com/bcmIfOTDIs
– Juani (@ Juanx60) November 7, 2021
Here is the analysis of the great Julio César Chávez from the Second Round.#CaneloPlant
Canelo pic.twitter.com/ENGlFmU6G8
– 𝕬𝖓𝖉𝖔𝖓𝖎 𝕲𝖔𝖉𝖎𝖓𝖊𝖟 🚀 (@AndoniCamargo) November 7, 2021
In the UFC they were more pending in boxing with the Canelo fight than the one that was taking place 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/NKCcZcfAip
– DIEGOL 🥊 (@ Diegolvm5) November 7, 2021
Canelo thinking “there is no again, I disappointed Fairelson” “there is no 😓😓😓 pic.twitter.com/BVRtvzUe3n
– so and so (@magglioytiago) November 7, 2021
Canelo is very sad, because they say he is not the best. pic.twitter.com/LLFmnZ9OTf
– DREW 🇲🇽 (@Drew_Mx_) November 7, 2021
When your parents first took you to Burger King …#CaneloPlant #canelo #BoxAzteca pic.twitter.com/oTON20wNYg
– @soyelsalo (@SaloSesma) November 7, 2021