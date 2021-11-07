Canelo’s crown and other memes from the fight against Caleb Plant

(CNN Spanish) – Did! Saul “Canelo” Álvarez delivered in his unification bout against Caleb Plant, whom he knocked down in episode 11 of Saturday’s historic fight in Las Vegas.

In addition to the great display of the Mexican, the tweeters did not miss multiple details before, during and after the fight, such as the crown with which Canelo celebrated his triumph.

These are some of the best memes of the night.

