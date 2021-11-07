Canelo Álvarez vs Caleb Plant won | How much did Canelo Álvarez win | Canelo vs Plant Result | Canelo Álvarez knockout! Relive the Mexican’s victory against Caleb Plant | VIDEO | SPORT-TOTAL

He sent him to sleep. Canelo Alvarez , the Mexican boxer who today is the best pound for pound in the world, has established himself in this sport after knocking out Caleb Plant and to be the first undisputed Latin champion, unifying the four titles of the super middleweight category: those of the World Boxing Confederation (WBC), the World Boxing Association (WBA), the World Boxing Organization (WBO) and the International Federation of Boxing (IBF)

The fight started with an overwhelming Canelo, wanting to finish his rival quickly, however, the Mexican connected well but could not even knock the American down at the MGM Arena in Las Vegas. It was not until round 11 that Álvarez, after a series of forceful blows, sent his rival to the canvas, managed to stand up but a few seconds later he was knocked out by the Mexican, who took the victory.

This was the knockout of Canelo vs. Plant

Canelo beat Caleb Plant by KO | Source: ESPN

This is how the Canelo vs. Plant LIVE

THE FIGHT IS OVER! Canelo Álvarez knocked out Caleb Plant and is the first unified super middleweight champion, taking all four belts home.

Final 10th round: Canelo much better in this round and wants to finish the fight.

Final Ninth Round: This round ends with Canelo attacking Caleb better.

Eighth round final: again the Mexican takes the advantage in the fight and beats Plant.

Final 7th round: a round where neither of you got hurt.

Final sixth round: the Mexican wanted to finish it in this round but even though he landed good shots, he did not do much damage to the American.

Fifth round finale: Caleb Plant connected better and the scorecards may be favorable for him.

Final fourth round: this was a clear assault for the Mexican. People chant his name in the stands.

Final third round: Canelo a little more effective in this round. He takes it again.

Second round finale: Canelo took a few hits from Plant and it was a more even round.

Final first round: Canelo goes out looking for the knockout from the start and takes this first round.

‘Canelo’ Álvarez and Caleb Plant began to warm up the preview of the fight since the press conference that took place on September 21. In this event both boxers ended up hitting after the confrontation. Know all the details in this video.

At what time does the ‘Canelo’ fight vs. Caleb Plant

United States (New York): 9:00 p.m.

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

Argentina: 10:00 p.m.

Chile: 10:00 p.m.

Spain: 04:00 (November 7)

Colombia: 8:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 10:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 8:00 p.m.

Peru: 8:00 p.m.

Brazil: 10:00 p.m.

What TV channel broadcasts ‘Canelo’ Álvarez vs. Caleb Plant

Peru – ESPN / Star + Mexico – Aztec TV / Aztec Sports Spain – (November 7) – DAZN Argentina – ESPN / Star + Chile – ESPN / Star + Uruguay – ESPN / Star + Colombia – ESPN / Star +

How ‘Canelo’ Álvarez arrives at the fight

After beating Billy Joel Saunders, ‘Canelo’ Alvarez set his sights on Caleb Plant , undefeated champion of the International Boxing Federation (IBF) . The Mexican puts on the table his titles from CMB , the AMB and the OMB for the long-awaited super middleweight supremacy and tomorrow he will face off with the always tough American.