Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant: the tapatío thrashed Óscar de la Hoya for his mismanagement as a promoter

Saul Canelo Alvarez is minutes away from returning to the ring to achieve one of the most important steps in the history of his career and Mexico when I step into the ring of MGM Grand in Las Vegas versus Caleb Plant for the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring World Titles. On the other hand, less than a day before the fight, the Mexican threw a dart against Oscar de la hoya saying that he could have been indisputable in medium and super welterweight when he was his boxer.

In august 2020 There was a real earthquake in the world of boxing because the fighter of Eddy reynoso sent to trial Golden Boy Promotion and DAZN for breach of his mega contract. However, the real earthquake occurred months later when the man from Guadalajara announced with his coach that he was a free agent, so they negotiated their own fights, without intermediaries.

That decision was key because from that date Canelo Alvarez began to build his reign in the 168 pounds, in search of the undisputed of the category. On the other hand, less than a day before reaching a mark for all of Latin America, the Mexican remembered to Oscar de la hoya commenting that in the 154 and 160 pounds He could have been a unified champion, so he threw his former promoter.

“Yes, the truth is yes (I could be champion). I could have done it in 154, 160 I could have done it too. But mismanagement “, said the fighter of Guadalajara in reference to the handling of Golden Boy Promotion. The statement does not go against what happened in 2019 because the Mexican was upset by the decision that his former promoter made when he let them strip him of the belt of the IBF for not defending against Sergiy Derevyanchenko and made it known in a letter.

It should be remembered that August 2019, when he loses the International Federation title of the Boxing, Canelo Alvarez came from defeating Daniel Jacobs and he was missing the scepter of the World Boxing Organization, which belonged to Demetrius Andrade.