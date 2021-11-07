Canelo Álvarez vs Caleb Plant: see all the results

This Saturday night the Mexican Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant seek to make history by becoming the First Absolute World Super Middleweight Champion.

Canelo and Plant face off at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with the weight titles Super middle of the World Association, World Council, World Organization and International Boxing Federation in Game.

Canelo Álvarez and Caleb Plant are seeking the absolute Super Middleweight title. ESPN

The winner will become the seventh undisputed champion in the modern era and the first in the division, joining Bernard Hopkins (160 pounds in 2004), Jermaine Taylor (160 pounds in 2005), Terence Crawford (140 pounds in 2017). , Oleksandr Usyk (200 pounds in 2018), Teofimo López (135 pounds in 2020) and Josh Taylor (140 pounds in 2021).

The Mexican Alvarez comes in with an impressive 56-1-2 record and 38 knockouts, the most recent last May when he finished off undefeated Billy Joe Saunders in a unification fight, while Plant he is undefeated with 21-0, 12 chloroforms.

Check here all billboard results:

Rances Barthelemy vs. Gustavo Vittori

Super lightweight fight

8/10 rounds

Barthelemy improved his record to 29-1-1 with 15 knockouts after stopping Vittori in the second round, who stalled at 25-10-1 with 12 chloroforms.

Jose Gomez vs. Jose Antonio Meza

Super Featherweight Fight

8 rounds

Meza gave the surprise by beating the favorite Gomez (12-1, 5 knockouts) by unanimous decision, who suffered his first loss as a professional. The Mexican improved his record to 8-6 with 2 chloroforms.

Jan Salvatierra vs. Fernando Diaz

Super flyweight fight

6 rounds

Diaz scored the third knockout of his career, improving to 10-1-1, killing Salvatierra in the fifth round, who remained at 7-1, with three knockouts.

Joselito Velazquez vs. Gilberto mendoza

Flyweight fight

8 rounds

The Mexican Velazquez had to navigate deep waters to stay undefeated, improving his record to 13-0-1 with 9 knockouts, beating Mendoza (19-11-3, 10 chloroforms) by unanimous decision, who could not penetrate the defense of Velazquez, who always stayed forward to take the victory.

Elvis rodriguez vs. Juan Pablo Romero

Super lightweight fight

10 rounds

Rodriguez finished off the unbeaten Pivi Romero (14-1, 9 KOs) with a resounding fifth round knockout after landing a powerful left to the face to send the Mexican to the canvas to end the fight.

Rey Vargas vs. Leonardo Baez

Featherweight fight

10 rounds

Anthony Dirrell vs. Marcos Hernandez

Super middleweight fight

10 rounds

Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant

Absolute Super Middleweight Championship (WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF)

12 rounds

