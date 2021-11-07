Canelo Álvarez vs Caleb Plant: see all the results

This Saturday night the Mexican Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant seek to make history by becoming the First Absolute World Super Middleweight Champion.
Canelo and Plant face off at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with the weight titles Super middle of the World Association, World Council, World Organization and International Boxing Federation in Game.
The winner will become the seventh undisputed champion in the modern era and the first in the division, joining Bernard Hopkins (160 pounds in 2004), Jermaine Taylor (160 pounds in 2005), Terence Crawford (140 pounds in 2017). , Oleksandr Usyk (200 pounds in 2018), Teofimo López (135 pounds in 2020) and Josh Taylor (140 pounds in 2021).
The Mexican Alvarez comes in with an impressive 56-1-2 record and 38 knockouts, the most recent last May when he finished off undefeated Billy Joe Saunders in a unification fight, while Plant he is undefeated with 21-0, 12 chloroforms.
Enjoy live the historic fight between Canelo Álvarez and Caleb Plant through Star +, subscribe here!
Check here all billboard results:
Rances Barthelemy vs. Gustavo Vittori
Super lightweight fight
8/10 rounds
Barthelemy improved his record to 29-1-1 with 15 knockouts after stopping Vittori in the second round, who stalled at 25-10-1 with 12 chloroforms.
Jose Gomez vs. Jose Antonio Meza
Super Featherweight Fight
8 rounds
Meza gave the surprise by beating the favorite Gomez (12-1, 5 knockouts) by unanimous decision, who suffered his first loss as a professional. The Mexican improved his record to 8-6 with 2 chloroforms.
Jan Salvatierra vs. Fernando Diaz
Super flyweight fight
6 rounds
Diaz scored the third knockout of his career, improving to 10-1-1, killing Salvatierra in the fifth round, who remained at 7-1, with three knockouts.
Joselito Velazquez vs. Gilberto mendoza
Flyweight fight
8 rounds
The Mexican Velazquez had to navigate deep waters to stay undefeated, improving his record to 13-0-1 with 9 knockouts, beating Mendoza (19-11-3, 10 chloroforms) by unanimous decision, who could not penetrate the defense of Velazquez, who always stayed forward to take the victory.
Elvis rodriguez vs. Juan Pablo Romero
Super lightweight fight
10 rounds
Rodriguez finished off the unbeaten Pivi Romero (14-1, 9 KOs) with a resounding fifth round knockout after landing a powerful left to the face to send the Mexican to the canvas to end the fight.
Rey Vargas vs. Leonardo Baez
Featherweight fight
10 rounds
Anthony Dirrell vs. Marcos Hernandez
Super middleweight fight
10 rounds
Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant
Absolute Super Middleweight Championship (WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF)
12 rounds
NOTE: Remember to constantly update this page to check its latest version.
.