Cameron Diaz showed his little daughter in public for the first time: family outing

Cameron Diaz with her husband
The actress Cameron Diaz He enjoyed a day out with his family and was seen for the first time with his little Raddix, whom he had not shown until now, since the actress keeps her family with a very low profile.
The blonde went to eat with her husband at the Petit Troir Valley restaurant, in Sherman Oaks, with a very casual style, since she chose to wear light jeans, a black jumpsuit, sneakers and a black mask that covered her face.
Cameron Diaz red-handed down the street
Cameron Diaz with his family
The actress of “My Best Friend’s Wedding” had her daughter in February 2020 and decided to move away from the world of acting and dedicate herself to producing her own wine brand, which she promotes through her personal Instagram account.
Despite the fact that the actress has had several famous boyfriends, such as singer Justin Timberlake, in 2014 she fell madly in love with singer Benji Madden whom she met at a dinner with mutual friends.
Cameron Diaz’s husband
Since that moment, the actress has been very much in love and happy for the family she formed with the musician and at 47 she was able to give birth to her little daughter, who is now approaching two years of age.
