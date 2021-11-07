Cameron Diaz showed his little daughter in public for the first time: family outing

Cameron Diaz with her husband

Cameron Diaz She is enjoying recent motherhood at the age of 48, along with her husband Benji Madden, with whom she was seen a few hours ago on the street with her daughter, after having been away from the cameras for almost a year.

The actress Cameron Diaz He enjoyed a day out with his family and was seen for the first time with his little Raddix, whom he had not shown until now, since the actress keeps her family with a very low profile.

The blonde went to eat with her husband at the Petit Troir Valley restaurant, in Sherman Oaks, with a very casual style, since she chose to wear light jeans, a black jumpsuit, sneakers and a black mask that covered her face.

In the photographs that the Guacamouly.com site shared about the protagonist of several Hollywood hits, you can also see her husband, the singer of the band Good Charlotte, wearing a cap, a batik jumpsuit and jeans.

However, what stood out the most is that it is the first time that Cameron Diaz He lets his little daughter Raddix, aged one and a half, see her as she has so far kept her far away from the papparazzi cameras.

The actress of “My Best Friend’s Wedding” had her daughter in February 2020 and decided to move away from the world of acting and dedicate herself to producing her own wine brand, which she promotes through her personal Instagram account.

Despite the fact that the actress has had several famous boyfriends, such as singer Justin Timberlake, in 2014 she fell madly in love with singer Benji Madden whom she met at a dinner with mutual friends.

Since that moment, the actress has been very much in love and happy for the family she formed with the musician and at 47 she was able to give birth to her little daughter, who is now approaching two years of age.

It should be noted that in 2015, Cameron Diaz decided to marry his partner discreetly and told about it during an interview he gave a few years ago: “Nothing matters now that I have my husband. Nobody compares . We got married in our living room in front of our friends. We had a little party in our backyard on the tennis court. “