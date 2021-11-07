Cacapa, six-time Ligue 1 champion

The days go by in France and although PSG marches as the leader, Lionel Messi has not scored and before this, Cacapa, a former Lyon player, pointed out that Ligue 1 is a complicated championship

This Saturday, PSG will visit Burdeous at 2:00 p.m. in Mexico for matchday 13 of Ligue 1. To get a new victory and keep calm in the league leadership, the Paris team is counting on the return of striker Lionel Messi , who was not in the UEFA Champions League midweek due to muscle aches, but should start the duel this Saturday.

Argentine Lionel Messi is still without scoring in the French championship. Getty Images

Despite having arrived at the club in the French capital surrounded by enormous expectations, Messi is currently in “slow march” for the new team.

He even scored three goals in Champions League matches, but in Ligue 1 matches, he is still at zero.

According to those who know Ligue 1 well, the idea that Messi would come to the tournament and score goals, as he did at the time of Barcelona, ​​could not be more wrong.

This is what the former defender Cláudio Caçapa guarantees, six times champion of France with Lyon as a player and, currently, assistant coach of Gones.

In an interview with ESPN Brazil, the former Atlético MG, Cruzeiro and Brazil national team player denied that playing in Ligue 1 is as easy as some imagine.

“The championship is not easy to play, especially with the arrival of great players who have strengthened several clubs. PSG has all these ‘galactics’, it has a level of points up there, but Messi has not scored a single goal. Ligue 1. This shows how difficult this championship is, “said Caçapa.

In the opinion of the Brazilian, Messi will continue to suffer one more period with the style of play of the French championship, very different from that of LaLiga, a championship that the star played throughout his professional career with Barcelona.

“I do not think Messi will have difficulties to adapt, but of course everything takes time. He is a great player, he is in the group of the best players in history, for sure. But here in France he is different from Spain,” argued the assistant.

“In Spain, in many games he had time and space to dominate the ball, turn his body and go up to speed. Here it even has it, but much less, it is not always like that ”, he explained.

“There are games in which he will hardly be able to do what he did at Barcelona, ​​unless he goes down to the center of the field to get the ball at the feet of the defensive midfielders and defenders. But, if the opponent is scoring with a high line, he will hardly be alone. This is the greatest difficulty it faces, “he added.

For Caçapa, it is a big “lie” that the French Championship is easier to play than other major European tournaments.

In the former defender’s opinion, the competition is especially tough for the forwards, as the marking is fierce.

“Many say that the French Championship is easy, but that is a lie. It is a tough and very difficult championship, especially for the forwards“, Held.

“Here, the lines are compact. Many teams play with a high line and the defenders are always tall and strong. There are not always fast defenders, but they are very tough, they arrive firm and the referees like to let the game continue,” he concluded .