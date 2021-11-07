Bus with Rayados fans suffers an accident on the way to Azteca

The Addiction, Rayados animation group, issued a statement about the crash, ensuring that there were no serious injuries

A bus carrying fans of Striped bound for the Mexico City for the game before America, had an accident and caught fire on the roadHowever, reports from travelers on social networks assure that the consequences did not pass to greater.

The addiction, Rayados animation group, issued a statement about the crash, assuring that there were no serious injuries.

Rayados fan truck on fire after accident @LAADICCIONCFM

“The bus that was traveling to CDMX in which families and people from the bar were traveling suffered an accident on the road almost reaching Querétaro, all are well, there are no seriously injured and all are under protection in a restaurant that is further on of the accident ”.

“We are only waiting for the bus insurance and the support to continue with the trip, this information is in order not to alarm the family or friends of the people who made the trip,” he published The addiction.

The account of Striped Republic, in charge of organizing travel to see La Pandilla as a visitor, also published about the crash.

“Due to the fog, they hit the bus from behind with Monterrey fans who were going to Azteca to support Rayados. Thank God no injuries were reported, and they all managed to leave before the unit caught fire.” San Luis de la Paz, Guanajuato “, is mentioned in the publication.

Xóchitl Hernández identified herself on social networks as a passenger of the vehicle that suffered an accident, assuring that she suffered some blows.

“Our truck bound for Azteca suffered a terrible accident, we are all well, thank God, the truck caught fire in its entirety. We are still stranded on the San Luis to Querétaro highway ”.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

“Here we continue, pure blows, nothing of consideration. It was a true miracle for everyone to come out well, “he said.

Hours later after the incident, Rayados’ social networks expressed their “solidarity and affection” to the fans involved in the accident.

“We are pleased to know that the fans involved in the accident are well and without serious injuries,” the team wrote.