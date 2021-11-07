Bus with Monterrey fans crashes and catches fire on the highway

Hobby

Mexico City / 06.11.2021 12:40:38





A group of fans of the Monterrey traveled by bus to Mexico City to support Striped in the match against America, on matchday 17 of Liga MX; however, the vehicle suffered an accident on the San Luis Potosí-Querétaro highway.

As reported Newscast, the bus left this Saturday at midnight, picking up some fans at the exit to Santa Catarina. However, 700 kilometers from Monterrey, the vehicle He was involved in a carom on the highway, at kilometer 94 in the municipality of San Luis de la Paz, Guanajuato.

In addition, according to the Red Cross, two buses and a pipe of hazardous material hit by range and unleashed a fire. One of the burning vehicles was transporting Rayados fans.

The firefighters of the Guanajuato municipality said that in addition to the fans’ bus, a line bus, a trailer loaded with 28 cubic meters of sulfur, a double trailer with 67 thousand liters of diesel and two more trailers were involved in the accident.

The reports add that 47 people were treated, but none came with injuries or deaths. So far, it is unknown whether fans will continue their trip to the Azteca stadium or return to Monterrey.

The meeting between América and Rayados will take place this Saturday, November 6, where the La Pandilla team will seek to sneak directly into the league.

RGS