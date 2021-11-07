Bungou Stray Dogs anime gets fourth season – Kudasai

This Sunday, through the official website for the anime adaptation of the manga written by Kafka Asagiri and illustrated by Sango harukawa, Bungou stray dogs, it was announced that the series will have a fourth season. Some details about the production of this sequel were also revealed, confirming that the studios Bones They will be in charge of animating the project again. The premiere date will be announced soon.

In addition, the first promotional image for this fourth season was published, drawn by the director of design and character animation, Nobuhiro Arai.

Cast

Yuuto Uemura as Atsushi Nakajima.

as Atsushi Nakajima. Mamoru Miyano as Osamu Dazai .

. Sumire morohoshi as Kyouka Izumi.

as Kyouka Izumi. Kensho Ono as Ryuunosuke Akutagawa.

as Ryuunosuke Akutagawa. Kishou Taniyama as Chuuya Nakahara.

Production team

Takuya Igarashi will be in charge of the direction of the series in the animation studios Bones .

will be in charge of the direction of the series in the animation studios . Yoji Enokido will be in charge of writing and supervising the scripts.

will be in charge of writing and supervising the scripts. The character designs and animation direction will be in charge of Nobuhiro Arai.

Asagiri and Harukawa publish the manga in the magazine Young ace from the publisher Kadokawa since December 2012. The play inspired a twelve-episode anime adaptation produced by the studios. Bones, under the direction of Takuya Igarashi and scripts written by Youji Enokido, released in April 2016. A twelve-episode second season premiered in October 2016, followed by a twelve-episode third season released in April 2019.

The franchise also featured an animated feature film titled Bungou Stray Dogs: Dead Apple, released in March 2018 in Japan. Finally, the spin-off manga written by Neco kanai, Bungou Stray Dogs Wan! inspired an anime adaptation released in January 2021.

Bungou Stray Dogs Synopsis

Having been expelled from the orphanage and on the verge of starvation, Atsushi Nakajima meets some men. They are both members of the Armed Detective Agency who are said to be able to solve any incident, even those that the police and military dare not investigate. Atsushi ends up accompanying them on a mission. In the city of Yokohama, there are people who call themselves great literary masters and who possess unusual powers linked to their name. This is the beginning of the battle between the mysterious powers of the Armed Detective Agency and the Port Mafia.

Source: Comic Natalie

(c) 朝霧 カ フ カ ・ 春 河 35 / ＫＡＤＯＫＡＷＡ / 文豪 ス ト レ イ ド ッ グ ス 製作 委員会