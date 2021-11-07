BTS and Leonardo DiCaprio: actor listens to “Blood, sweat and tears”, as revealed by Parasite actress | Asian culture

K-pop group BTS has broken multiple records and continues to gain popularity around the world as the actor Leonardo Dicaprio it also added to the Bangtan fever. On Saturday, October 2, the Parasite actress, Cho yeo jeong, shared with Shin Dong Yup on SNL Korea a conversation he had with the actor from The Revenant.

