BTS and Leonardo DiCaprio: actor listens to “Blood, sweat and tears”, as revealed by Parasite actress | Asian culture

K-pop group BTS has broken multiple records and continues to gain popularity around the world as the actor Leonardo Dicaprio it also added to the Bangtan fever. On Saturday, October 2, the Parasite actress, Cho yeo jeong, shared with Shin Dong Yup on SNL Korea a conversation he had with the actor from The Revenant.

Cho Yeo Jeong was joined by Shin Dong Yup on SNL Korea. Photo: SNL

YOU CAN SEE BTS adds its daesang 57 after the TMA 2021: list of group awards in detail

Leonardo DiCaprio on BTS

Actress Cho Yeo Jeong appeared on SNL Korea as the fifth presenter of the night, this being her second appearance on the show.

When asked for interaction with Leonardo Dicaprio at the Oscars, he said the following: “It was in a small moment when we went to receive the award. DiCaprio congratulated me on winning so I asked him ‘Do you know BTS?’ and he told me that he liked ‘Blood, sweat and tears’ “. This surprised both ARMY and other K-pop fans.

The Parasite actress was able to meet Leonardo DiCaprio at the 2020 Oscars. Photo: gettyimages

YOU CAN SEE BTS at the TMA 2021: awards and the best moments at the Fact Music Awards

Who is Cho Yeo Jeong?

Korean actress Cho yeo jeong He has participated in films such as The Servant (2010) and The Emperor’s Concubine (2012). However, the actress achieved worldwide success having been part of the cast of Parasite (2019), winner of four Oscars.

Cho Yeo Jeong was born on February 10 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: BAZAAR

YOU CAN SEE Squid Game: the real case of a person who was affected by the fame of the series

About Parasite

Parasite is considered one of the best Korean movies of recent times. Its impact has reached such magnitude that it even won in the category of best film in the Oscar Awards 2020, in addition to obtaining the Palme d’Or in the Cannes Film Festival.

The film covers topics about Korean society and criticizes the existing division in citizenship due to economic assets.

Parasite was the first Korean film to win an Oscar. Photo: Naver

This film has been a forerunner of the Korean film and television industry worldwide. Currently, more South Korean productions can be found on streaming platforms, such as Netflix’s Squid game.

Parasite is one of the highest grossing films in the world. Credits: Diffusion