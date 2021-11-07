Britney Spears is ready for the holiday festivities

We are nearing the end of 2021 and while some of us are preparing for fall, the Day of the Dead or Halloween, there are those who are already counting the days until Christmas. This season is known to be a celebrity favorite and Britney Spears is among the first to raise her hand.

After a tumultuous year, Britney commented in an Instagram post that she feels more than ready to close the year and bring the Christmas celebrations forward so she has already dressed her home with seasonal decorations and the traditional Christmas tree that has become the protagonist of your stay.

A stay in the classic style

Before talking about the Christmas tree, let’s take a look at the room. Britney’s living room is a spacious space and shows an interior design in a classic-romantic and Roman style, as she herself has defined it on several occasions. Dressed in a neutral color palette, in the room we can see huge windows that bathe the room with natural light.

The mansion of the so-called “pop princess” is located in Los Angeles, California, and the land is known to cover about 85,000 square meters. During last year’s confinement, Spears documented her day-to-day life at home which allowed us to browse at ease through some rooms in her home such as the kitchen, living room, huge closet, and personal gym.

Christmas 2021

For this year, Britney has chosen a smaller but no less spectacular tree. With a color palette based on reds, golds and some touches of silver, the little tree that adorns the singer’s room is lush and true to her classic style.