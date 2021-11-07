Britney Spears confesses that the damage caused by her family has been worse than anyone imagines

Britney Spears feels freer than ever. It is not for less, because in the absence of official ratification by the court next November, he is about to end the judicial protection that has controlled all aspects of his life for the last thirteen years.

The singer got her father, Jamie Spears, removed from his position as her main guardian, after a tough legal battle.

“I am traumatized, I suffer abuse, the only thing comparable to this is called sex trafficking,” revealed the singer during one of the trial hearings, a testimony to which other witnesses have joined who have related some details of what the life of the woman was like. called ‘princess of pop’.

Britney managed to free herself from her father’s control last September. AP

Since then, Britney feels “in the ninth heaven”, as she herself revealed through her Instagram account just a few hours after the trial that determined her new life. The singer is engaged to her boyfriend, actor Sam Asghari; He has gone off to enjoy a dream vacation, he has dedicated himself to resting and recovering lost hobbies. The artist shares everything with her followers, and proof of her newfound freedom and absence of parental control is the type of content she publishes, among which are somewhat risque photos or incendiary messages intended for her family, which usually come from posts with seemingly innocent images.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. Instagram / Britney Spears

In one of the last ones, Britney was preparing her house for the Christmas season, and she did not hesitate to make an revealing reflection.

“I am going to be honest and say that I have waited so long to be free from this situation… and now that it has arrived I feel afraid of making a mistake. For many years I have been told that if I was successful with things, they could end … but never like this. I have worked very hard but now that he is here and the end is approaching I feel very happy but at the same time there are many that scare me “, the singer was sincere, to send a direct dart to her family:” May God have mercy for the soul of my family members if one day I decide to grant an interview ”.

Britney Spears began her artistic career when she was only 4 years old, making the international leap when she turned 16 – always under the watchful eye of her father. Vaughn Youtz

The singer continues to try to recover herself, and that implies recovering old hobbies. The artist found an old typewriter, whose image she shared with her more than 35 million followers on the social network, with a strong message.

“Doesn’t it seem strange to you when you go through the hoop to organize trips or schedule lunch dates with the people you love only to know that they will bail you out or leave after 10 minutes? It’s humiliating and it’s like everyone I opened up with immediately said they were going on a trip for two weeks after … Okay, I get it; they are only available to me when it suits them. Well, I am no longer available to any of them “, the singer writes, adding bluntly that” she does not mind being alone “and that she is” tired of being as understanding as Mother Teresa “.

“If you are rude to me, then we are done. Peace! ”He says, before sending another dart to his family,“ This message is for my family: For hurting me more than you will ever know! I know the guardianship is about to end, but I still want justice! I am only 163 cm tall and I have played the biggest person all my life … Do you know how difficult that is?

His family, in question



Since the resolution of the last trial hearing for legal guardianship, Jamie Spears made it clear through his lawyers, who have now stopped working for him, that he was not happy with the court decision, and less so now that he could face a research to determine whether you have performed well as a legal guardian over all these years.

Britney Spears with her mother Lynne and her father Jamie in 2006 © GTRESONLINE

“Out of respect: the court has been wrong to suspend Mr. Spears and put a stranger in his place to manage Britney’s estate while continuing the same guardianship that Britney asked justice to end earlier this summer,” The statement that the artist’s father sent through his lawyers said, “Despite this suspension, Mr. Spears will continue to look out for the best interests of his daughter and will work in good faith towards a positive resolution of this whole situation.”

Jamie Lynn Spears publishes her memoir, ‘Things I should have said’. Instagram / Jamie Lynn Spears

Things are not being easy for the singer’s little sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, who has received a lot of criticism for not having supported her sister at the time and accusations of having taken advantage of her fame and fortune. Jamie Lynn has written his memoirs, Things that I Should Have Said (Things I should have said) and tried to make a donation of part of the profits obtained to an NGO that supports people with mental health problems that was rejected by the organization itself after the criticism received.

