Britney Spears’ boyfriend makes the leap to the cinema with Mel Gibson

“Thirteen years of slavery”; These were the words of Britney Spears before the judge who was handling the case of her legal guardianship to express what she supposed to be under the control of her father since 2008. The guardianship, imposed by a California court after the singer suffered a publicized psychotic episode, it will finally be withdrawn next November, a moment that the artist eagerly awaits, in order to regain control of all facets of her life.





Lorena Montón

Since her father was removed as the singer’s main legal guardian, Britney has been showing the plans she has to make with her newfound freedom. One of the first things that the singer has announced is her commitment to her partner for five years, Sam Asghari, since previously her father even controlled who she could or could not date.

Britney shared through Instagram her emotion after the proposal of her partner, Sam Asghari. Instagram / Britney Spears

The singer met Sam Asghari during the recording of a video clip in 2016, and hers was love at first sight. Since then, the actor has remained by the singer’s side, living all kinds of hard times due to the tough legal battle that his girlfriend was leading to free herself from her father’s control. Once achieved, both are planning their life together, and that includes Sam’s plans to resume his career, something his girlfriend already hinted at in recent weeks.





Judith del Rio

It seems that the opportunity for Sam has arrived, and he will enter the world of feature films through the front door, since he will do so at the hands of Mel Gibson.

Mel Gibson will be Asghari’s co-star in this new project. AP

At 27, the actor and model has been selected as the protagonist of Hot Seat, a thriller Action story about a former hacker who is forced back into business after an anonymous man planted a bomb under his seat at his new office job. Next to him as the protagonist is Mel Gibson himself and, according to reports Deadline, Matt Dillon will also be part of the project.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. Instagram / Britney Spears

At the moment, the Iranian-born actor has only participated in nine projects in supporting roles in series such as NCIS or Hacks, and music videos, being Slumber party, by the singer Tinashe, where he met Britney Spears.

For Sam, this is a great opportunity since, as he himself stated in an interview with Variety Last May, he intends to succeed in his career and even get to play the first Arab superhero of Marvel or DC. At the moment, the actor is preparing to develop other facets, for which he is training in extreme sports or the use of weapons.

