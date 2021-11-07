Boxing: How much money Canelo lvarez made yesterday against Caleb Plant

SAl lvarez became the undisputed champion of super middleweights, by knocking out Caleb Plant on Saturday night in Las Vegas, Nevada. Triumph, with which he made history in world boxing, being the first fighter to achieve it at 168 pounds.

This bombastic victory echoed, not only on the sporting level in which Canelo is the owner of the world titles of the WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF, He also did it in the economic field, in which the tapato was credited with a large bag in green bills.

How much money did Canelo lvarez earn yesterday?



Before going into the ring, Sal lvarez I already had a guaranteed bag of $ 40 million. Nothing more to get into the fight.

To this figure, all the extra income from advertising will be added, pay per event and some sponsors, so the final earnings could amount to 140 million dollars.

So Canelo lvarez not only not in sports his rival, from whom he snatched the undefeated, but instead He also hit the income hard with a bag for the rest, parallel to what the unification of the super-middleweight titles represented.

Photo: @canelo

COVID-19 VACCINE NEWS IN MEXICO:



How to register online to get vaccinated against coronavirus?

When and where do I get vaccinated against coronavirus?

Steps and requirements to be vaccinated against coronavirus

What if the second dose of the vaccine is early or late?

Who and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus in Mexico?

What documents to bring to get the vaccine?

Official vaccination schedule against Covid-19 in Mexico by state