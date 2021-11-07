Biden: US has tools to respond to OPEC + decision not to pump more oil

President Joe biden He said Saturday that the United States has ways to deal with high oil prices, after OPEC and its allies rejected Washington’s requests to pump more crude.

“There are other tools to deal with other countries at the appropriate time,” Biden said when a reporter from the White House asked him if he would authorize a sale of the United States Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

The OPEC +, a group of producers that includes Saudi Arabia, Russia and other countries, on Thursday ignored a request by the United States to go beyond his plan to increase oil production by 400,000 barrels per day from December.

Oil prices have exceeded $ 80 a barrel, pushing up fuel prices for consumers.

“I do not anticipate that OPEC will respond, that Russia and / or Saudi Arabia will respond,” Biden said. “They’re going to pump a little more oil. If they pump enough oil it’s a different thing.”

It considers the adoption of its infrastructure plan as “a colossal advance”

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, on Saturday welcomed the adoption of his gigantic plan of investments in infrastructure, considering it “a colossal advance” achieved after months of complicated negotiations.

He stated that he would enact this law “soon”, for an amount of 1.2 billion dollarss, which received the final endorsement of the US Congress on Friday night, with the support of the vast majority of Democrats but also a handful of Republicans.

To all those who feel abandoned and marginalized by an economy that changes so rapidly: this law is for you “, assured the Democratic president, and said that the jobs that will be created from this norm” will not need a university diploma. “

He also vowed to get Congress to vote on his plan for social and ecological reforms, still blocked by internal divisions in the Democratic field.

“I’ll be clear: we are going to pass it in the House of Representatives and we are going to pass it in the Senate,” he said, estimating that the “Build Back Better” bill, worth $ 1.7 trillion, it would be a “historic investment.”

Asked about the reason for his optimism, Biden replied with a smile: “Me.”