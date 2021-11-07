Bennifer: How is the relationship between Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon, Ben Affleck’s best friend?

For Ben affleck There are five extremely important people in your life: her three children, Jennifer Lopez and her best friend Matt Damon; And, in recent months, the Batman actor has sought that both his children and Damon have an excellent relationship with his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez.

Since Bennifer came back, Jennifer Lopez met and had pleasant moments with Samuel, the son of Ben Affleck, as the actor’s ex, Jennifer Garner, wants the little ones to only meet JLo when the relationship is more serious with Affleck. Nevertheless, Jennifer Lopez already met Matt Damon, Ben’s best friend.

Does Jennifer Lopez get along with Matt Damon?

According to the portal E! News, last Sunday, August 8 Jennifer Lopez had a romantic date on the beach with Ben Affleck, Nevertheless, who also accompanied the couple was Matt Damon, best friend of the actor.

The three actors walked along Paradise Cove beach in California and, according to the American media, Jennifer Lopez got along very well with Matt Damon. “They were like two old friends and they exchanged laughs throughout the day”, sources for E!

Photo: Instagram @jlo

In addition, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon they talked with some neighbors and people who were on the beach. Without a doubt, the return of Bennifer has everyone excited and the couple looks happier and in love than ever.