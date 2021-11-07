‘Beating my childhood idol is amazing’

Serbian Novak Djokovic, which reached the end of Paris Masters 1000 after beating the Pole in an epic duel Hubert hurkacz, was excited to ensure he finished the year as world number one for the seventh time, one more than the American achieved Pete sampras, his “childhood idol”.

“I am proud and extremely happy. Logically this was one of the main goals I had, one of the most important. To try to be number one and finish the season as number one. Do it for the seventh time and break the record, beat me. Childhood idol and role model, Pete, is incredible, “said the Balkan, who beat Hurkacz 3-6, 6-0, 7-6 (5).

Sampras finished the year at the top of the circuit six times, from 1993 to 1998. Djokovic it was even with the American. Now it will surpass him in a season. “I am very grateful, very happy to be in this position.”

Djokovic will play Russian Daniil Medvedev for his sixth title in Paris. The Serbian intends to achieve another record, raise the number of titles achieved in the Masters 1000 tournaments to 37 and surpass the Spanish Rafael Nadal, with whom he is tied.

The Serbian lost the US Open final to Medvedev and put the season on hold. For two months he has not played any tournament until this Parisian.

“I didn’t worry too much,” Djokovic said of the possible lack of competition before arriving at the tournament. “I enjoyed my free time and spent a lot of time with my family and spent time at my tennis center in Serbia, where I have a lot of work to do and some other things that take up my time,” he said.

“I was not bored without tennis although I like to compete so I was eager to come to Paris. The main reason I came was to secure the No. 1 at the end of the year, “acknowledged Djokovic who intends to achieve the title.

“The work is not done. Reaching the final of one of the most important tournaments that we have in our sport on our tour is something remarkable,” said Djokovic.

