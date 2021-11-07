Banco Azteca app with connection failures; is recovering: Salinas Pliego

Now it was the turn of the app of Azteca Bank present failures, confirmed it Ricardo Salinas Pliego through his Twitter.

“The app of Azteca Bank you are experiencing connection errors. The entire team is working to resolve them as soon as possible, “reported the owner of Grupo Salinas.

THE APP @Azteca Bank YOU ARE HAVING CONNECTION ERRORS. The whole team is working to solve them as soon as possible. I personally apologize to my clients for the inconvenience and I am here to listen and serve them, the service is already being restored. pic.twitter.com/UbsfCuQniK – Ricardo Salinas Pliego (@RicardoBSalinas) November 5, 2021

Given these failures that the app has presented Azteca Bank During this Friday, the businessman apologized for the inconvenience this has caused his clients.

I personally apologize to my clients for the inconvenience and I am here to listen and serve them, the service is already being restored

Remember that Salinas Pliego Lately it has become viral for making fun of the failures that its competition has presented on social networks.

For example, when the BBVA app fell, the tycoon scoffed and invited the complainants to switch to his bank.

“Now that BBVA has run out of systems, and with the sole aim of helping its clients, I want to share a new app for Azteca Bank It has everything in one place, besides being easy to use, it is very stable, not like the one from Bancomer, “he wrote at the time.

Also, the owner of Azteca Bank he made fun of Santander, who presented a series of failures in his ATMs and in payments with credit and debit cards.

On that occasion, Salinas Pliego shared on Twitter: “If they like, we will send my boys to Azteca Bank to help them with their systems. “

