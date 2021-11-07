As Canelo Álvarez’s star continues to grow, it’s time to end the trilogy with Gennady Golovkin

LAS VEGAS – Canelo Álvarez was, at one point in his career, reserved and respectful before his massive fights, a departure from the traditional fighter archetype. Despite his calm demeanor, Álvarez remained the biggest draw in boxing due to his incredible fighting prowess and his legion of fans, in Mexico, the United States, and around the world.

But this new facet of Álvarez that he revealed this year? It will only catapult you to another level of stardom.

Alvarez promised to punish Billy Joe Saunders in May and then delivered when he broke his enemy’s orbital bone in three places. Moments later, he went one step further by unleashing a profanity-filled tirade on Demetrius Andrade, who dared to disrupt the champion’s post-fight press conference.

The bombastic personality really shone in the run-up to his 11th round TKO victory over Caleb Plant on Saturday to become the undisputed super middleweight champion, the first time he has obtained the top four belts in his career. Plant called Álvarez a cheater, among other insults, and made the promotion “a little more personal” for Álvarez. The 31-year-old promised the bad blood would carry over into the 168-pound title fight: “I always try to hurt them more.”

He did just that, hitting Plant to the body and finally finishing him off in Round 11. With a left hook followed by a right uppercut he scored the first knockdown, and a barrage of punches ended the fight moments later. Plant was a good fit from the start, but ended up in the hospital (for precautionary reasons), as did Saunders.

“He was making the fight pretty tough, but [el entrenador] Eddy [Reynoso] He told me to stick to the game plan in the last two rounds, “Alvarez said.” In the end, I caught him. That’s the way it had to end. He was already wounded and I went to kill. “

Alvarez told ESPN Wednesday that he had more disdain for Plant than anyone else he has fought, including his bitter rival, Gennadiy Golovkin.

And amid this success, and his still-rising star, Golovkin is exactly who Alvarez should fight next.

When Canelo and GGG met for the second time, Canelo outscored GGG with a majority decision, but fans were left with the desire to see them fight one more time. AP Photo / Isaac Brekken

Unfinished business remains between the couple, even as Golovkin has fallen out of the limelight. Since his September 2018 rematch, which Alvarez won on the scorecards, Alvarez has established himself as the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, while GGG has failed to impress.

Golovkin has fought only three times since then, most notably a contested decision win over Sergiy Derevyanchenko in one of the best fights of 2019. Golovkin has not fought in 2021, but is scheduled to have a fight this year, on his return to the game. action on December 29 in Japan against Ryota Murata.

GGG will have the opportunity to once again become a unified middleweight champion. However, if the mighty Golovkin wants a third chance against Alvarez, he will eventually have to leave the comfort of 160 pounds.

“I would love the fight [con GGG]. Why not? “Alvarez told ESPN.” If it’s open to go up to 168, I’m ready. I am always available to fight the best fights out there. Be [un] Undisputed fighter is not easy. You ask me, why not? I’m always ready for anyone. “

Failure to perform Alvarez-Golovkin 3 helped unravel Alvarez’s relationship with DAZN and led to his newfound independence as a promotional free agent with no ties to any broadcaster. Since parting ways with Golden Boy, Alvarez has been incredibly active, with four fights in a 12-month span beginning with his December 2020 victory over Callum Smith.

The fighter from Guadalajara struck down his rival in the eleventh round and lifted his fourth title in the super middleweight division. He becomes the first Mexican to unify the four super middleweight titles.

Looking ahead to 2022, there is no reason to suspect that its pace will slow down.

Alvarez, after four fights in 11 months, anticipates a May comeback to allow his body to recover properly.

“For me, four fights again is fine,” Alvarez said. “Three, four; around that. I’m a free agent because I want to make the best fights out there.”

With his desire to keep busy and make the biggest fights, Alvarez-Golovkin 3 makes way too much sense. But Golovkin is now 39 years old and time is running out. The window could close quickly, especially if Alvarez chooses to fight David Benavidez or Jermall Charlo next. Both are fantastic matchups and would keep Alvarez in the PBC universe after a successful debut with Al Haymon.

But a look at the wildly entertaining trilogy fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder last month showed that sometimes when two fighters of that level despise each other so much, you can throw logic out the window and an incredibly memorable fight and fan-friendly was the result. And Alvarez-Golovkin has all of that, and something else.

Financially, the best fight there is for Alvarez is the Golovkin trilogy. The first meeting in September 2017 (a disputed giveaway that the public believed Golovkin won) and the subsequent meeting produced more than 1 million PPV purchases and more than $ 50 million in entry receipts.

It is a fight that serves multiple purposes. A victory would only serve to reinforce Alvarez’s growing momentum as boxing’s greatest superstar. It’s an opportunity for Alvarez to close out one of the best rivalries in recent memory, while delivering a fight fans want to see. And beating Golovkin would remove any lingering doubts about the big question mark in his career and further reinforce his already worthy Hall of Fame legacy.