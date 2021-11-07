Ariana Grande says she was ‘terrified’ to show her own style after Nickelodeon

It’s hard to imagine Ariana Grande without her thigh high boots and iconic ponytail, but the singer now reveals that there was a time when she was afraid to channel that side of herself.

In a conversation with Eric Vetro on his new Backstage Pass podcast with Eric Vetro last Wednesday, the 28-year-old singer spoke about the transition from being a Nickelodeon star to “Victorious” and “Sam & Cat ”, to become a recording artist with her own style.

“At first, posting ‘The Way’ was very liberating and scary for me because I was so convinced it had to be one thing, because people knew me from my show that I was doing on Nickelodeon and I was playing a character that a lot of people knew me. ” the singer explained “I was a little terrified to do what I really wanted to do and make the music I really wanted to do, and have my hair brown, wear thigh high boots [y ser] what I wanted to be. “

However, when she decided to release the single and ditch the red hair, it was a huge turning point for the singer.

“That was a great moment for me, taking my first single from my first album and taking that risk from the beginning too,” Grande said. “It was a really incredible turning point for me.”

The “Thank U, Next” singer is currently a coach for the first time this season of “The Voice USA” alongside Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson.

This week, singer Kristin Chenoweth joined Grande’s team as a Battle Grounds advisor, and in a look at the episode, Ari shared the advice Chenoweth once gave her.

“I learned everything I know from watching this woman,” Grande said in the video. “When we were doing Hairspray Live, you would throw a joke, or as a tune change here and there, and ask, ‘Does this add value?’ As a performer, for me, that completely changed my life. ” She continued, “Now when I’m writing songs or performing songs, if I’m going to have a career, I want to make sure it adds value and has an intention. That changed my whole life. I’ve never looked at anything the same way again. I swear to god I’m literally eating my breakfast, like, ‘Does this add value?’ “

Meanwhile, the Grammy winner is also preparing to launch her own makeup line, “Rem beauty”, and told the magazine Allure For the October 2021 issue, it was difficult to keep his new behind-the-scenes project for the brand a secret for two years.

No official release date has been set for the launch, but it is speculated that “rem beauty” it will come this fall. “