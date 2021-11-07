Angelina Jolie reacts to apparent ban on “Eternals”

“Eternals” arrives, a very audacious bet from Marvel 0:53

(CNN) – Angelina Jolie spoke out about the fact that her new movie “Eternals” is apparently banned by certain Gulf nations.

Jolie, who plays warrior Thena in the Marvel movie, spoke about the request from censors in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar to make changes to the film, allegedly because it features a same-sex relationship, which Disney did. refused to do.

“I am sad for [esas audiencias]. And I’m proud of Marvel for refusing to cut those scenes, “Jolie told the Australian website news.com.au.” I still don’t understand how we live today in a world where there are still [personas que] They wouldn’t see the family that Phastos has and the beauty of that relationship and that love. “

“That someone is angry about it, threatened by it, does not approve or appreciate it is ignorant,” he added.

“Eternals”, directed by Chloe Zhao, tells the story of 10 immortals who fight the Deviants. In it, Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) is in a same-sex marriage with Haaz Sleiman.

He is the first gay Marvel character in a leading role.