America vs. Monterrey – Game Report – November 6, 2021

America and Monterrey they tied without goals on the Azteca Stadium field on the last day of the Opening 2021, in a game in which the VAR He became the main protagonist, after taking a goal from the azulcremas. The Eagles, who already had the lead assured, played 20 minutes with one more man before the expulsion of Alán Montes.

Imago7

The first minutes of the confrontation were marked by the injury of César Montes, who left the field of play on a stretcher and his place was taken by Alán Montes, brother of the central defender of the Mexican team.

The first goal option came at 8 ‘with Federico Viñas, who was in front of Esteban Andrada, but could not make contact with the ball, so the goalkeeper only had to take it to end the danger.

Monterrey took confidence and was the team that had the ball under their control for the longest time, even generating dangerous plays in the goal of Guillermo Ochoa, who prevented a goal from Jesús Gallardo half an hour into the confrontation.

The game changed to 68 ‘with the expulsion of Alán Montes, who knocked down Salvador Reyes inside the area, an action that was also sanctioned with a penalty, which was executed by Roger Martínez.

Collection of Roger Martínez in the annulled goal of América vs Rayados. Imago7

The attacker placed the ball in the penalty area and took the shot. However, the Colombian slipped and although the ball ended up in the nets, it was annulled because Roger Martínez touched the ball twice before crossing the goal line.

With numerical superiority, America had control of the ball, but failed to generate dangerous plays in the cabin of Esteban Andrada, who became the hero of Striped in the final minutes, as he cut several centers to prevent the Eagles from finishing the regular phase of the Opening 2021 with a triumph.