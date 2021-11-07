América, Atlas, León and Tigres, the direct qualifiers to the Quarterfinals

When there are only two games remaining to be played to culminate the 17 Days of the regular season, the first four places in the general table were already defined and thus obtained their direct pass to the Quarterfinals of the Opening League 2021.

America, Atlas, Lion and Tigers, are the four squads that you will see on television, how the other four positions are defined for the Quarters, in the Reclassification stage.

America, the tournament’s top leader with 35 points, had secured his place in this instance weeks ago; while Atlas, with his triumph over Queretaro; Lion, with his win at Necaxa and Tigers, by easily surpassing Juárez FC, consecrated their direct pass to Liguilla in the last Matchday.

Toluca, Puebla, Saints, Blue Cross, Monterrey and Chivas They have already secured their ticket to Reclassification, so that there are only two places left to be contested Mazatlan FC, Necaxa, Athletic San Luis and Cougars.

Right now, the Gunboats and the Ray would be classified, but a tie of the potosinos against Saints or a triumph of the university students before Machine it would eliminate the hydrocalids; while the combined victories of Sanluisinos and Auriazules would classify them both, leaving Mazatlecos and electricians on the road.

