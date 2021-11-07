América and Rayados were not hurt in the last day of AP21

The flight of the Eagles It seems to have reached the highest point a few weeks ago and facing the Liguilla they are on a clear decline, considering that they register 3 games without a victory then have equaled without annotations against Striped at the close of the Regular Phase.

The tournament leader ceased to be effective at the moment in which they should be with more skill and better performance, taking into account that their next commitment will already be in the quarterfinals of the championship.

The gas seems to have run out, the players look out of their best version not to mention that several of them are injured and everything indicates that they will arrive out of rhythm to the defining crashes.

It is true that Santiago Solari He tried an alternative team taking advantage of the fact that losing the points would no longer move them from the top and with this he gave rest to the starting squad while giving opportunity for those who play the least to have activity and there was even space for the defender’s debut, Emilio Lara.

However, there will be 3 weeks of rest that will serve to adjust everything that was left to do with respect to the start of the championship, in addition, that they will be able to recover all the players who are still in recovery.

The truth is that with the obvious loss of play there is the risk that they will stumble as in the previous tournament where they were eliminated in the first round by a team that entered the Liguilla by Repechage and scored half as many points as they did in the Phase. Regular.

