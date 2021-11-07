America and Monterrey do not hurt each other in the Azteca Stadium

The America He played more than 20 minutes with an extra man, but he lacked forcefulness in the attack and tied this Saturday no goals with Monterrey in the tournament Opening 2021 of Mexican soccer.

The first half was one of low emotions, with a shot on goal from each side and few demands for the goalkeepers, Guillermo Ochoa, from América, and the Argentine Esteban Andrada, from Monterrey, who appears in ninth place.

America had the best chances in the second half, but lacked aim; In the 72nd minute, Colombian Roger Martínez missed a penalty by slipping in the area and set the course for the match.

Martínez, with a shot from the outside, and Henry Martin, in an arrival stopped by Andrada, created danger for America in the end of the duel, but he lacked the fine touch.

With the draw, America finished as the leader of the regular phase with 10 wins, five draws, two losses and 35 points and will enter as the first favorite to the quarterfinals, to which they are classified, Atlas, who won 2-0 on Thursday from Querétaro, and León, winner this Saturday 3-0 at Necaxa.

Chilean Víctor Dávila scored three goals to give León a triumph with which they qualified for the top eight phase.

León, led by Argentine coach Ariel Holán, confirmed his good moment after defeating champion Cruz Azul in the middle of the week and dominated in his stadium with his football with good touches and coordination in the attack.

Dávila scored on 22nd a pass from Fernando Navarro, on 52, on a serve from Ecuadorian Ángel Mena, and on 72 on accepting a ball from Colombian Omar Fernández and put his team in the decisive phase of the championship.

The pass to the quarterfinals of America, Atlas and León left vacant only one direct ticket to the league of the eight best.

With information from EFE