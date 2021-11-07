Amber Heard surprises fans with new image of her training for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Within the DC Extended Universe there are still many things to tell despite the controversy that was formed with the arrival of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% in which Warner executives assured that it would not be part of the canon. However, everything raised by the director still takes place among other stories that arise from what was proposed from Batman vs Superman: The Origin of Justice – 27% and, of course, Justice League – 41%.

Some of the characters that continue to play an important role in the DC Films universe are Flash by Ezra Miller, currently Andy Muschietti is working on his solo film where he will play with fundamental characters in the history of DC in the cinema; On the other hand, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the sequel that follows the path of Arthur Curry in his world, is also in full production; and not much is known about the third installment of Wonder Woman yet – 92%, which could also be Gal Gadot’s last movie in the DCEU.

The second installment Aquaman has also been involved in some scandals, and it is not precisely because of the film itself, but because of the co-star: Amber Heard. It is well known that in recent years his name has stood out for his controversial divorce from Johnny Depp, since there have been countless accusations on both sides, which has generated a negative response from fans of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor : Curse of the Black Pearl – 79% against who gives life to Mera.

Months ago there were rumors about the supposed replacement of the actress, however, she continues to lead with her character. Given this, several social network users have shown their dissatisfaction, arguing that it was unfair for her to keep her job intact when her ex-husband was fired from large franchises. Despite everything that has been unleashed, Heard has shared images on her social networks related to the production, showing herself happy to continue playing the superheroine of Atlantis.

On this occasion, she used her Instagram account to share a photograph where she looks exhausted while lying on a rubber cushioning floor, which indicates that she is in the training room of the film, where, in addition to her exercises, the Actors rehearse their fight choreographies before being filmed so that everything on stage looks in order. Then you can see the image posted by Amber heard.

Another day at the office.

Since mid-June, the actress began to publish photos and videos from her arrival at the place where the production is taking place and her progress in training. Due to everything that has been generated in this regard, the actress (or those who manage their networks) has limited the comments of the users to avoid attacks. So far it is not known what the plot of the film will be, but it is a fact that her stay in the DCEU will soon make her one of the most popular and highest paid actresses, although it also depends on how much her situation with Depp overshadows her. .

It is worth mentioning that Mera also had an important place in the Zack Snyder cut that, it has been said, will not be taken into account for other films; However, there is a possibility that it will mark a more important place for the character’s future within upcoming DC movies outside of Jason Momoa’s solo movies.