Amanda Seyfried and the movie that can lift her to Oscar glory

Amanda Seyfried couldn’t believe it. Being nominated for an Oscar is a dream come true for her, but not only because she chooses for the first time to take home the precious golden statuette, but because her film Mank is the great favorite of this edition with ten nominations. There is only one thought that saddens her for an instant and that is the fact that his father could not attend the filming in which he gives life to Marion Davies as a movie star. Jack Seyfried is a great lover of classic cinema. His trip to California to see his daughter was scheduled for February 2020, but her father fell ill and shortly after the filming of Mank finished. “It was the only time in my life that it was important for him to be on set because everything was real, David Fincher created a real world,” said Amanda Seyfried. “It’s a great shame,” lamented the actress who remembers growing up among projectors , nitrate films and reels, since his father is passionate about the seventh art.

-Amanda Seyfried surprises when she announces that she has become a mother for the second time

VIEW GALLERY





VIEW GALLERY





The protagonist of Mamma mia, 35, has thus been eligible for a statuette for the first time after more than two decades of career. “It is a great turning point for me”, has declared the actress for The Hollywood Reporter after learning of his nomination. The film is set in the 1930s and focuses on the life of alcoholic Herman J. Mankiewicz, screenwriter for Citizen Kane, the film that Orson Welles released in 1941 and one of the great masterpieces of cinema. Seyfried plays Marion Davies, who was romantically involved with tycoon Randolph Hearts. Davies’ experiences with the businessman were the main source of inspiration for Herman J. Mankiewicz, role played by Gary oldman, and who is not surprised by Seyfried’s success, but rather thinks it was about time. “She is incredibly talented and I’m happy for her. It couldn’t have happened to a prettier girl,” says the Oscar winner for The darkest moment and also nominated by Mank.

Seyfried competes for the Oscar in the category of best supporting actress with Glenn Close by Hillbilly, a country elegy, that despite his long career has not yet achieved the Oscar, Olivia colman, by The father, who already obtained the precious statue for The favourite, Bulgarian actress Maria bakalova by Borat 2 and the south korean Yuh-Jung Young, by Minari.

-History repeats itself! Style duel between Amanda Seyfried and Kaley Cuoco at some awards

–Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski ‘eloped’ to secretly marry

–Amanda Seyfried confesses that she has suffered from mental illness for more than ten years

VIEW GALLERY





Amanda Seyfried, with a six-month-old baby and a four-year-old daughter, is grateful to have been able to attend numerous award shows this year from her upstate New York country home. “That this happens because of my own performance is a privilege and I do not take it for granted at any time,” he said. “But I don’t know how I would have done if it weren’t virtual,” says the actress about this awards season. The Oscars may be the exception, since the gala will be held in person on April 25 in Los Angeles. Her mother is also a great help while her husband, actor Thomas Sadoski, is away from home working. The interpreter is currently shooting Devotion and has two new titles pending, while Amanda Seyfried has just shot A Mouthful of Air and Things heard and seen and will soon be under the command of Rebecca Jarvis in the television miniseries The Dropout, of which it is also a producer.



