all the women from his sentimental past

Bertín Osborne is one of the best known “heartbreakers” of our country. The presenter of ‘My house is yours’ has been lovingly related to countless women. Something that does not seem strange if we take into account one of the confessions he made in Saturday Deluxe, claiming to have “slept with more than a thousand women.”

The singer’s heart has been occupied at various times in his career. Although it seemed that the last woman who managed to conquer him was his ex-wife, Fabiola Martínez, a few hours ago the name of another person who could have been Bertín’s new illusion sounded loudly. Is about Chábeli Navarro, a 34-year-old girl already known in the television world for her participation in the reality show ‘Lost in the Tribe’ (with victory included). Information that has already been in charge of denying the interpreter of ‘You, only you’ in a forceful way, claiming to have seen the young woman “once in her life.”

Although a priori it seems that the singer is in a moment of calm, this could only be a break within what has been a very hectic sentimental life. And it is an impossible task to forget the great love activity of Bertín Osborne since his youth.

The presenter’s first great known love was Sandra domecq. Both were married when they were 21 years old, and as a result of that marriage their four children were born: Alejandra, Eugenia, Claudia and Cristian. Although unfortunately, the male died when he was a child. Twelve years later, the couple decided to put an end to their relationship, albeit in a friendly way. Finally, Sandra passed away at the age of 51 due to her cancer.

Youth romances

If we go back to the 80s, a 30-year-old Bertín spent summers in Marbella like practically all the celebrities on the national scene. A vacation destination from which alleged romances with Sophia of Habsburg, Lolita Flores or Paloma Lake, all of them unconfirmed.

A few years later and with the move to Miami pending, the singer met Mar Flores. She was one of the Spanish women who held his heart, albeit for a short time. In the mid-90s, wedding bells rang between Bertín and the model Arianne brown. And it is that with almost a decade of relationship both began to consider their wedding, which finally did not take place. However, the American established herself in Osborne’s life as one of the most important women in his life.

At this time, the interpreter lived in Miami. A place that made him associate with stars of international stature such as the actress, model and singer Brigitte Nielsen, who was also the wife of Sylvester Stallone.

Osborne was also linked with Argentine tennis player Gabriela Sabatini. Although both never confirmed to have had that relationship, the media caught them ‘red-handed’ while making typical plans of a consolidated couple.

Love ‘made in Spain’

Although Mar Flores was the first known woman who sneaked into Bertín Osborne’s heart, she was not the only one. The presenter has also opted for women within the national sphere such as Ana Obregón. After several years denying it, the protagonist of ‘Ana y los 7’ confessed on television that at the age of 20 she had had an ‘affair’ with Fabiola Martínez’s ex. A love of youth that finally only stayed at that.

The rumble continues in the air, and both they and other women continue to ring and fill Osborne’s endless list of conquests.