All the premieres of movies and series on Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, Movistar + and Filmin in the week of November 8 to 14 – News of series

‘Dexter: New Blood’, ‘The little prince is Omar Montes’ and all the programming related to Disney + Day, the highlights of the next seven days.

New week of November, new titles that are incorporated to the different ‘streaming’ platforms. However, it should be noted that Disney + Day will be celebrated on November 12, coinciding with the second anniversary of its launch, and that, as such, the service’s catalog will be full of surprises. One of them is the premieres without additional cost of Jungle cruise and the marvel tape Shang-chi, but you can also count on unreleased original tapes and series.

The week is not so special for the rest of the platforms, but Amazon Prime Video premieres three original documentary series that have already caused a lot of expectation and Movistar + brings with it, nothing more and nothing less, than the ninth season of Dexter. In addition, the catalogs of all of them and, of course, Filmin, will be full of new releases.

Take note below of all series and movies that are released on Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, Movistar + and Filmin from November 8 to 14, 2021.

-SERIES-

The Little Prince is Omar Montes

Omar Montes is one of the singers of the moment. With the honor of being the most listened to Spanish artist on Spotify in 2020 and millions of followers on various social networks, the musician now stars in his own docuseries on Amazon Prime Video. Four episodes that follow his day to day, interview some of the closest people and analyze the past, present and future of the artist.

Premiere: 12th of November

Pau Gasol: The important thing is the trip

Another Amazon Prime Video documentary series focused on one of the most famous sports stars in Spain. This time the object is the professional basketball player Pau Gasol, who in recent years has not gone through his best sporting moment, but who is willing to return to leave his skin on the court.

Premiere: 12th of November

Always jane

Amazon’s third documentary series this week. This time around, the docuseries revolves around a transgender teenager named Jane Noury. The young woman from New Jersey, United States, is about to graduate from high school and is at a turning point in her career and future. Fortunately, she is surrounded by an incredible family, with the biggest heart you could ever imagine.

Premiere: 12th of November

SWAT: Harrelson’s Men – Season 4

Premiere: 12th of November

The Blacklist – Season 8

Premiere: 12th of November

-SERIES-

Dexter: New Blood

Season 9 of Dexter it was announced when no one expected it, but it is already a reality. Again incarnated by Michael C. Hall, who was one of the most charismatic and famous assassins of the small screen returns for new episodes after an outcome of the original series that was not very well received by the audience. Now Dexter Morgan lives under a different identity, in a New York town thousands of miles from Miami and where no one knows his past. The problem is that he has not overcome his weakness for blood.

Premiere: November 8th

Premiere: November 11th

-FILMS-

Godzilla vs. Kong

After its premiere last March, this action movie starring super monsters will be available next week in the Movistar + cinema catalog. In it we find a still devastated world in which Godzilla has established his own reign of terror, so it occurs to the authorities that perhaps the only thing that can stop the monster is another monster: King Kong.

Premiere: 12th of November

Shorta. The weight of the law

Highly applauded Danish ‘thriller’ featuring the story of Talib, a young second-generation immigrant who ends up in a coma while under police guardianship and subsequently dies. That unleashes a series of riots and racial tensions in a neighborhood in Denmark in which two officers, who were doing a routine patrol, are trapped.

Premiere: November 13

-SERIES-

Dopesick, history of an addiction

One of the most anticipated series premieres on Disney + Day is this drama developed by Danny Strong in which a photograph of the United States’ struggle against opioids and addiction is taken through the stories of various families affected in different ways. and that end up intertwining with each other.

Premiere: 12th of November

Intertwined

If you like musicals, this will definitely be your series. In it you will meet Allegra, a young woman who is clear about her life’s dream and goal: To start working in a famous theater company and become the protagonist of a play that in her day starred her grandmother, who is a leynda in the world of theater.

Premiere: 12th of November

The world according to Jeff Goldblum – Season 2

Jeff Goldblum is one of those actors that everyone likes and that is why he is perfect to host this nice documentary space that has already captivated with its first season on Disney +. In the Jeff Goldblum explore a different theme in each episode, visiting curious places, interviewing interesting people, and discovering everything that can be discovered on a topic that you probably never thought could be so interesting.

Premiere: 12th of November

Premiere: November 10

Premiere: November 10

Premiere: November 10

Coop and Cami – Season 2

Premiere: November 10

-FILMS-

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings

Another major Disney + Day debut this week is the premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at no additional cost. The Marvel movie is not the most popular in the studio, but it was very well received in its day, so if you haven’t seen it yet, it’s definitely your best chance. The film is an origin story revolves around martial arts expert and Kung-Fu master Shang-Chi (Simu Liu).

Premiere: 12th of November

Jungle cruise

Also at no additional cost, the hilarious and entertaining adventure film starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in true style is released on the platform Indiana Jones. The story goes back to the early 20th century and introduces us to Frank, the captain of a ship on a mission to lead a brilliant scientist to a very special tree. But the adventure, as you can imagine, will be full of difficulties.

Premiere: 12th of November

Finally alone at home

And also Disney + Day is the day chosen by the platform to premiere one of its most anticipated original films: the ‘reboot’ of the unforgettable Home Alone movie franchise. As you can imagine, the film does not star Macaulay Culkin, nor does it repeat the story of the first film. On this occasion, the protagonist is a mischievous boy named Max who faces a new pair of thieves.

Premiere: 12th of November

Premiere: 12th of November

Premiere: 12th of November

Short The Simpson

Premiere: 12th of November

-SERIES-

Porni

The main character in this Norwegian dramatic comedy is Porni, a social worker who, while working in a children’s aid service, must help herself to overcome some character problems. Her sister has passed away and now her nephew has been in her charge, she has an ex-boyfriend who is a real slab and her sex life is non-existent.

Premiere: November 8th

-FILMS-

Luke

In this film directed by Alex Montoya we meet Álvaro, a confused man who does not know if he is a pedophile; and Lucas, a 15-year-old who is bullied. The two start working together: Álvaro creates a false identity to flirt on the internet using Lucas’s photos and, in return, Lucas will have the money to get the motorcycle he wants so much.

Premiere: 12th of November

The Infinite Purge

Premiere: 12th of November

-Other premieres on Filmin this week-