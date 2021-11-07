Alejandro Fernndez and Man in Canelo fight: schedule and where to see it LIVE

By
Hasan Sheikh
-
0
40

It is not a secret that no one wants to lose the fight of the year between Canelo lvarez against Caleb Plant, that is why the names of great artists have been chosen for the ceremony of the fight between Caleb against Canelo; Man and Alejandro Fernndez They will be in charge of being and singing before both boxers get into the ring.

Alejandro Fernndez and Man are the special touch that the fight was missing, that cherry on the cake to liven up Canelo’s previous fight against Plant, both the Foal as the music group will be present in the MGM Las Vegas where the fight between these two boxing titans will take place.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here