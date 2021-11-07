Alejandro Fernndez and Man in Canelo fight: schedule and where to see it LIVE

It is not a secret that no one wants to lose the fight of the year between the Canelo lvarez against Caleb Plant, that is why the names of great artists have been chosen for the ceremony of the fight between Caleb against Canelo; Man and Alejandro Fernndez They will be in charge of being and singing before both boxers get into the ring.

Alejandro Fernndez and Man are the special touch that the fight was missing, that cherry on the cake to liven up Canelo’s previous fight against Plant, both the Foal as the music group will be present in the MGM Las Vegas where the fight between these two boxing titans will take place.

Will you broadcast Alejandro Fernandez and Man before the fight?

Yes, in fact both Alejandro Fernndez and Man will be completely live through the Azteca UNO, A + and ADN 40 signals so you can listen and see them before the fight.

Who to sing first?

The group Man be the one in charge to sing before Sal lvarez’s fight against Caleb Plant, Meanwhile he Foaly was chosen to sing the Mexican National Anthem, which will make everyone’s skin go away.

Remember that Sal el Canelo lvarez’s fight against Caleb will be on Saturday, November 6 at 8:30 p.m. and not at 9:00 p.m. as it usually happens. On the other hand, the Ajusco television station, TV Azteca, will be in charge of transmitting the signal live.

These are the artists who support Canelo lvarez

On November 2, 2019, the tapato It was also measured before Sergey Kovalev in Las Vegas, for that occasion artists as: Maluma, Carlos Rivera, Vernica and Cristian Castro they accompanied the Canelo, but not only singers, the journalist Adela Micha and actress Jacqueline Bracamontes were also present on that occasion to support the Mexican fighter.

And is that everyone wants to be or support Sal, in fact the cover invited Jack Nicholson and Denzel Washington, as well as the basketball player Lebron James and J Balvin, already in the seats you could see personalities such as Bad Bunny, Prince Royce and Usher; for this occasion the presence of great personalities of fame and entertainment is expected.

On the other hand, like a good Mexican, El Canelo also has its own corrido, the song is called El Canelo and it is sung by the nortea music group, Revolver Cannabis.

