Aguirre did not know what was happening in Roger Martínez’s prison

Rayados’ coach acknowledged a lack of information on his part in the key play for the result between Monterrey and America

Javier Aguirre, coach of Monterrey, revealed that at the end of the match against America, approached Diego Montaño, the central whistler, to talk about the curious play of Roger Martinez, who touched the ball twice when slipping when executing a penalty, which was annulled.

Javier Aguirre during Rayados’ visit to America. Imago7

“I told him that in my entire career, that I have played more than a thousand games, I had never seen that scene of him slipping and hitting him on one foot and the other. So I didn’t know what was going on, it’s due to lack of information on my part, I told him that it had been curious and that if it had ever happened to him in his career. We talked and he told me that he does not see it at the beginning because he was in a position where he does not see both touches ”.





On the other hand, the ‘Vasco’ described as irregular the performance that his team had throughout the 17 days of the Opening 2021, in which they added 22 units, after five wins, seven draws and five losses.

“The balance is that we were an irregular team, we were capable of doing good things and capable of doing very bad things. Sometimes we play well, sometimes fair and sometimes poorly. Putting everything in a bag and taking out a single word, I would say that we were irregular ”, he declared Aguirre after the 0-0 they served against America on the last date of the regular phase of the Opening 2021.

Aguirre He commented that it will be until tomorrow when the magnitude of César Montes’s injury is known, even the center-back will be evaluated by the medical team of the Mexican team to see if he can be ready for the confrontations against the United States and Canada.

“Tomorrow the people of the national team will study César Montes in the morning to evaluate if they leave him with them, if they think they can get him back for the United States game. He felt a kind of contraction, he didn’t feel the muscle breaking. He stays here and tomorrow the Mexican team evaluates him and they will make the determination. “