Adele surrounds herself with celebrities on her return to the stage after five years of absence

Adele has returned to music with charged batteries, ready to prove that she is still one of the best voices in pop today. The British, who has just released her new album entitled 30Last night, she offered a very special performance for a television program where she surrounded herself with countless celebrities so that they could see her return to the stage after five years of absence.

And it is that the interpreter of Hello She needed time for herself, to rest from all the work she had accumulated, to enjoy her son Angelo, to put her personal life in order and to be inspired to create her new studio work, an album whose introduction single, Easy on me, recounts the breakdown of her marriage to Simon Konecki.





Right now, the artist, who has lost 70 kilos since she became known to the world a decade ago with Rolling In The Deep, maintains a stable relationship with the representative of sports stars Rich Paul, who last night accompanied her on a very special evening: her return to the stage.

He did it at the London Palladium theater in the British capital with an event recorded for television, which will soon be broadcast on ITV, where a select group of people could enjoy the songs from his new album live.





The artist also wanted to surround herself with some celebrities on such an important day and invited characters such as Dua Lipa, Samuel L Jackson, Emma Watson, Alesha Dixon or Mel B, a member of the Spice Girls, one of Adele’s favorite groups. Friends and family were also present at the concert, as well as some lucky ones who were able to get tickets.

Adele, who also sang some of her most classic hits, caught all eyes when she left the venue accompanied by her partner. In a black dress with silver details and her long wavy hair, the singer evoked the glamor of classic Hollywood by getting into a vehicle while waving to the press who took pictures of her when she was already inside.





Without a doubt, Adele is experiencing a very sweet moment both on a personal and professional level and this concert held a few hours ago in London is only the appetizer of the presentation tour of 30 you have already announced.